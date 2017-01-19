Mechanical Keyboard Market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period i

Research Nester has recently announced its latest research on "Mechanical Keyboard & Switch Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023

End

-- Research Nester has recently announced its latest research on "Mechanical Keyboard & Switch Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023", after studying the market situation and anticipating the future trends, the research provides a concrete platform for the existing and new players looking to enter into the market. The study provides information about market scenario of forecast period by analyzing the current situation.Mechanical keyboards are equipped with separate switches under the keys of keyboards. The array of switches under the keys is assembled in such a way so that user can vary the actuating force to press the keys.Technological advancements in mechanical keyboards and designing of switches are growing across the globe which helps in providing better products and enhanced experience to the user.Market size and forecastThe global mechanical keyboard and switch market reached USD 602.1 Million in 2015 and the market is expected to garner USD 642.2 Million by the end of 2016. The mechanical keyboard and switch market is believed to expand significantly at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023 globally.North-America region is expected to showcase lucrative growth in the market of mechanical keyboard and switch across the globe. The market accounted for the largest revenue share of 38% in 2015 on account of presence of large number of gaming population and rapid growth in urbanization which increased the sales of PC across the globe. However, U.S. dominated the North-America market by registering the largest revenue share of 86% in 2015. On the other hand, European and Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Rapid pace in urbanization in both the regions and rising demand in office and industrial sectors are some of the major factors predicted to bolster the demand for mechanical keyboard and switch during the forecast period 2016-2023.Growth Drivers and challengesThe market of mechanical keyboard and switches is driven on the back of factors such as enhanced durability of keys, anti-ghost feature, increasing preference of gamers towards mechanical keyboards due to high accuracy and additional functions of key replacement and repair. Rise in gaming population, introduction of attractive PC games, increase in gross disposable income in developing nations and rapid urbanization across the globe are some of the factors which are expected to pave the market of mechanical keyboards and switches over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.Factors such as ease of availability, light-weight keyboards, introduction of attractive and low cost keyboards with advanced features, increase in gaming points in developing nations and rising demand of mechanical keyboards in internet cafes and corporate sector on account of its durability and fast response rate are swelling the demand of mechanical keyboard and switches across the globe.The Global Mechanical Keyboard and Switch Market is segmented as follows:By Product type Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Technology type Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy Application type Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisBy End-user Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisTo know more about this research, kindly visit:For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:Ajay DanielEmail: ajay.daniel@researchnester.comU.S. +1 646 586 9123U.K. +44 203 608 5919