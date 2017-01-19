Spectacular Trump Tower Hollywood Florida

Trump Tower Hollywood FL

-- Magnificent Trump Hollywood Tower extending 41 floors high and covered with glass on the outside for an elegant look. 200 luxury residences are hosted within the 41 floor tower with adequate space per unit. Access to the units is via the private elevators. Looking around the Hollywood Beach, it is clear that the Trump Hollywood Tower is the latest best addition. It is to the north of Golden and Sunny Isles beaches. The design is more than satisfactory including floor to floor windows and doors, spacious rooms and modern-day finishing. The view of the city and the Atlantic Ocean is unobstructed and spectacular.No amateur can be responsible for successful construction projects. It takes great minds of professionals to design and bring to life a project of the Trump Hollywood condos magnitude. Yet the efforts by the Yabu Pushelberg and Robert Swedroe were able to make it happen. That's simply they have recorded excellence before in other real estate projects and have actually received awards for their great work. The external enclosures are done using glass to facilitate the best views around the beach and the skyline of Miami city. If you want to experience the breeze or the exclusive sunrise in the morning, that's the place to be. Everything else including the interior design follows suit. It's simply what you could call exclusive and privacy is guaranteed. On the third floor, there is a spacious lobby to access the pool deck, cabanas and the spa.At the center of Hollywood beach, you will find the magnificent Trump Hollywood Tower. The 2711 South Ocean Drive links the tower to the Miami shopping city. In such neighborhoods, there is a guarantee that everything is available within. There are dining, shopping, museums, theatres and even transport channels within a walking distance. Most of the necessities are availed inside the towers including fitness centers, spa, swimming pools etc.Not all the developers end up being successful in the opportunities they take. That's why the King Street Capital Management firm deserves all the credit here. They have created an exclusive condo tower against very many barriers. They are a world-class team that has branches around the world in major cities. They did found the project and fund it to completion. They have had their past excellence in other project developments as well as sales. That said, the future of the Trump Hollywood Tower is brighter and so is the future of other projects they will be undertaking.Obtaining a condo inside the tower goes from $ 600,000 to $6 million.For more information on Trump Tower Hollywood FL or other oceanfront projects in Miami please contact us directly at 305.310.9305 or emil ykachko@onesothebysrealty.com