Aviation Electronics Europe launches Preliminary Conference Programme
Collaboration in Avionics to Maximise SESAR and NextGen Potential
Aviation Electronics Europe will take place on 25th-26th April 2017 in Munich, Germany and will see some of the leading international experts who will be speaking at the forthcoming event, focussing on key industry topics areas, including the Single European Sky and Next-Gen initiatives.
Key areas of discussion include topics:
- Future Avionics Mandates - the bridge between cockpit and ATM programmes
- Standards and Certification
- End to end connected aircraft challenges
- Data Comms & Cyber Security Perspectives
- Surveillance - ACAS, Space Based, Flight Tracking
- Cockpit and Avionics Functions and Innovations
The event will also include two Certified Training Courses by Afuzion's director of Avionics Certification, Mr Vance Hilderman.
The two one-day courses, enables avionics engineers to gain enhanced levels of specialist knowledge, and will take place during the two days of Aviation Electronics Europe and cover:
- "Applied DO-178C / ED-12C" Avionics Software Certification
- "Applied DO-254 & ED-80" Avionics Hardware Certification
The Single European Sky and NextGen challenges continue to dominate the aerospace industry, with targets of ensuring the utilisation of technology to increase traffic, improve aircraft and control communications whilst enhancing safety in an ever increasingly busy sky.
Aviation Electronics Europe will look at the latest and future for cockpit technologies, where airlines aim to deliver the most up-to-date and efficient systems for their pilots and the safety of passengers, as well as updates on the Single European Skies initiative, which enters its third and final phase.
Adrian Broadbent, Event Director and owner of Aviation Electronics Europe, said, "It is always and exciting time to announce a top quality conference programme that aims to inform, educate and share valuable information and knowledge between industry peers. The Aviation Electronics Europe conference has been regularly delivering the best programme to address the latest challenges and issues facing the avionics industry."
"We look forward to welcoming the international avionics and aviation electronics industry to Munich on 25th-26th April, to discover the latest and learn from the great range of international experts in the conference programme we are announcing,"
For further information on Aviation Electronics Europe visit www.ae-expo.eu or download the Preliminary Conference Programme guide at www.ae-expo.eu/
For further information contact:
Neil Walker
Marketing Director
Aviation Electronics Europe
T: +44 (0) 7725 318601
E: neilw@aerospace-
