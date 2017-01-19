News By Tag
Imprivata Demonstrates Industry Leading Positive Patient ID as part of Healthcare Security solutions
Arab Health, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, 30 January – 2 February 2017, Stand CC128
Imprivata PatientSecure stops patient misidentification errors at the source and prevents the creation of duplicate medical records, providing a safer, streamlined and more modern patient experience. It creates a direct match between individual patients and their unique medical records across disparate clinical systems using palm vein biometric information. Once identified using Imprivata PatientSecure, the patient's medical records are accessible to the care team immediately, ensuring that the best possible care can be delivered. Accurate identification reduces check-in time and can improve cash flow for hospitals and clinics by reducing denied insurance claims and confirming that the person presenting for treatment is entitled to that treatment.
Imprivata OneSign is the leading healthcare enterprise single sign-on and virtual desktop access platform. Imprivata OneSign gives clinicians No Click Access® to clinical administrative applications by replacing passwords with a single badge tap or swipe of a fingerprint. This saves time for the clinician, when measured, up to 45 minutes per shift, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on technology.
Imprivata Confirm ID delivers a complete strong authentication platform for the healthcare enterprise. Imprivata Confirm ID is a single, centralised solution that enables users to transact with patient health information securely and conveniently across EHRs, clinical applications, and medical devices (https://www.imprivata.co.uk/
Carina Edwards, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Imprivata commented; "Arab Health has the reputation for being the largest exhibition for healthcare professionals in the Middle East and North Africa region, an area that is strategically important to Imprivata. We see Arab Health as a key investment for Imprivata that demonstrates our commitment to the local market.
"At Imprivata we aim to make cybersecurity as easy as possible for both clinicians and patients, so that patients can rest assured that their sensitive personal information is kept safe at all times. We are delighted to be working with Sidra Medical and Research Center, our first signing for Imprivata PatientSecure in the region, and the first of many."
By providing a comprehensive platform for single sign-on, authentication management, and positive patient identification, Imprivata is able to enhance and streamline clinical workflows, making access to patient information seamless, accurate, and much quicker.
To learn more about Imprivata solutions visit; www.imprivata.com/
About Imprivata
Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, enables healthcare globally to access, communicate, and transact patient information securely and conveniently. The Imprivata platform addresses critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience.
For more information please visit: www.imprivata.co.uk (http://www.imprivata.com)
