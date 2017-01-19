Global Markets Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays, and Nanotubes

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Markets for Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays, and Nanotubes". This report Details on nanocomposites that are in commercial use and relevant applications..

Media Contact

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com Sandhya Nair+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

End

-- Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Markets for Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays, and Nanotubes". This report analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Nanocomposites have been used commercially since Toyota introduced the first polymer/clay nanocomposite auto parts in the 1980s. Recently, advances in the ability to characterize, produce and manipulate nanometer-scale materials have led to their increased use as fillers in new types of nanocomposites.Manufacturers now mix nanoparticulate metals, oxides and other materials with polymers and other matrix materials to optimize the composite's properties with respect to color/transparency, conductivity, flame retardancy, barrier properties, magnetic properties and anticorrosive properties, as well as tensile strength, modulus and heat distortion temperature. These composites offer users significantly enhanced properties compared to conventional composite and noncomposite materials. Global consumption of nanocomposites has increased significantly since published its last market analysis in early 2014, reaching 261,779 metric tons (MT), with an estimated value of nearly $1.4 billion in 2015. Nanocomposite consumption is growing rapidly, and is expected to reach close to 733,220 MT, or $5.3 billion in value terms, by 2021.-Executive summary.-Definitions.-Milestones in the development of nanocomposites.-Nanocomposites that are in commercial use or under development, associated technologies and applications.-Nanocomposites with the greatest commercial potential through 2021.-Global nanocomposite market trends from 2015 to 2021.-Factors that will influence the long-term development of the nanocomposites market.-Nanocomposites industry structure and market shares.Projecting the market for emerging technologies such as nanocomposites, many with commercial potential that has not yet been fully proven, is a challenging task. This report uses a multiphase approach that includes both primary and secondary research methodologies to identify the nanocomposites with the greatest commercial potential and to quantify their market.In the first phase of the analysis,identified a long list of nanocomposites,including those that are still under development. Research then undertook a literature review to identify those nanocomposites that are unlikely to make it into commercial production before 2019, resulting in a short list of nanocomposites that have near- to mid-term commercial potential.In phase two, mapped these nanocomposites against potential end-user industries and applications, such as the automotive and food packaging industries, to identify the nanocomposites with the greatest commercial potential in the time frame covered by this report. Selection criteria included size of the market, characteristics of competing materials and similar considerations.In the third phase, focused on quantifying the potential market for these high-potential nanocomposites and identifying the main prerequisites for commercial success. Various methodologies and data sources were used to develop the projections, including trend-line projections, input-output analysis and estimates of future demand from industry sources.The report includes detailed descriptions of the data sources, assumptions and methodologies that were used in developing the market projections.Research intent is to let readers judge the validity of its projections for themselves, thus enabling them to develop alternative market scenarios as they see fit.About Bharat Book Bureau:Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.OR+91 22 27810772 / 27810773poonam@bharatbook.comhttps://www.bharatbook.com/blog/