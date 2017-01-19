News By Tag
Taking down all your interior design problems, one room at a time: woodenstreet.com
With growing awareness for efficient decor, interior design in India has become a fast growing and expensive market.
woodenstreet.com offers four basic interior design themes, which may be tweaked to accommodate your requirements. They are:
1. Classic: This collection features those evergreen signature pieces or furniture and colour schemes which have stood firm the test of time. Upholstered Queen-size beds and side drawers, designed conservatively, pastel Chesterfield sofas, winged chairs with ottomans, Georgian style coffee tables are some of the key furniture incorporated into this theme. If you want comfort combined with royalness, this is the theme for you.
2. Modern: This theme is characterized by minimalist dark wood furniture, for those who want to lend an ultra-contemporary look to their home. Wooden sofas in a dark mahogany finish, tall wooden bookshelves, beds with non-upholstered headboards, edgy sideboards and bare minimal coffee tables, all work to create a futuristic aura for your home.
3. Ethnic: Designed for those who have a profound proclivity for typical Indian interior design aesthetics, this theme emanates the same rustic appeal that accompanies the petrichor of the first monsoon. The warm colour palate, high on comfort furniture with traditional silhouettes, ethnic signature pieces are crucial features of this theme.
4. Free Style/ Custom made: For the free-spirited individuals, who refuse to limit themselves to any genre or interior design theme, options to custom make the entire interior design theme is also available. Various ideas are mixed and matched to reach the perfect equilibrium such that all aspects of your interior design, though not threaded by a common theme, are well-coordinated.
So, if you're looking to refurbish your apartment as per current trends, without paying an arm and a leg for it, online interior design solutions provided by woodenstreet are your best bet. Browse through their rich catalogue and decorate your home to be fashionable and functional.
visit: https://www.woodenstreet.com/
Hitesh Sharma
***@woodenstreet.com
