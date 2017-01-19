 
Taking down all your interior design problems, one room at a time: woodenstreet.com

With growing awareness for efficient decor, interior design in India has become a fast growing and expensive market.
 
 
BANGALORE, India - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Interior design is not just about choosing what's cute and alluring or just picking out draperies and colour schemes. It is space optimization, about functionality, making your home space comfortable as well as chic, while accommodating your budget limitations. Interior design is a process of efficient resolution of various problems, and thus, interior designers are troubleshooters. Perks and benefits of getting your interior design done online by woodenstreet.com are manifold. Firstly, you get everything in one place, at a click of your mouse. From choosing colour schemes      to picking out matching furniture and zeroing down its position as well, you name it, and they do it. Secondly, they employ a team of skilled and carefully chosen professionals, ensuring that your home is in good hands. Their teams make regular site visits, make extensive sitemaps, 3D designs and carefully study every minor detail to come up with a perfect interior décor scheme for your home. Also, they work in close coordination with you, valuing your personal choice and insights, customising   your décor to radiate an individualistic appeal. Moreover, the furniture offered is not just high in design but is also very sturdy and durable. Over and above these, no additional charges are levied on consultation, transportation and installation. So, if you are looking for an interior design website that would furnish your home according to your requirements, without  charging a pretty penny in return, your search is now over.

woodenstreet.com offers four basic interior design  themes, which may be tweaked to accommodate your requirements. They are:

1. Classic: This collection features those evergreen signature pieces or furniture and colour schemes which have stood firm the test of time. Upholstered Queen-size beds and side drawers, designed conservatively,      pastel Chesterfield sofas, winged chairs with ottomans, Georgian style coffee tables are some of the key furniture incorporated into this theme.   If you want comfort combined with royalness, this is the theme for you.

2. Modern: This theme is characterized by minimalist dark wood furniture, for those who want to lend an ultra-contemporary look to their home. Wooden sofas in a dark mahogany finish, tall wooden bookshelves, beds with non-upholstered headboards, edgy sideboards and bare minimal coffee tables, all work to create a futuristic aura for your home.

3. Ethnic: Designed for those who have a profound proclivity for typical Indian interior design aesthetics, this theme emanates the same rustic appeal that accompanies the petrichor of the first monsoon. The warm colour palate, high on comfort furniture with traditional silhouettes, ethnic signature pieces are crucial features of this theme.

4. Free Style/ Custom made: For the free-spirited individuals, who refuse to limit themselves to any genre or interior design theme, options to custom make the entire interior design theme is also available. Various ideas are mixed and matched to reach the perfect equilibrium such that all aspects of your interior design, though not threaded by a common theme, are well-coordinated.

So, if you're looking to refurbish your apartment as per current trends, without paying an arm and a leg for it, online interior design solutions provided by woodenstreet are your best bet. Browse through their rich catalogue and decorate your home to be fashionable and functional.

visit: https://www.woodenstreet.com/interior-designs

