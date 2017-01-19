 
Industry News





Instant Bill Generating App StyleBill for Salon, Parlor, spa, and boutique owners

Femaleadda is India's largest online portal providing feminine amenities with more than 2600 salon, spa and boutique tie-ups and 1 lakh users. It is a business leader in providing appointment booking facilities off to women.
 
NOIDA, India - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Bellissa Feminine Online Amenities has launched their second mobile app available for android store for free. After a successful launch of the femaleadda app, The Company has launched this new bill generating an app for salon, spa and boutique owners this is the one and only app available in the industry to generate invoices.

This app will help owners to generate an unlimited number of the invoice in few seconds not only this they can easily manage their business by keeping track of all customers' appointment, payment mode, and credit history. Owners can avoid the cost of POS billing machine, software, and maintenance cost. Not only this, this app come with various other unique features which help you manage your business with ease. The owners can analyze their turnover separately from services, payment mode and transaction records.

The officials of femaleadda state that "after demonetization, we are on the way to the cashless economy and online transaction. Now day's customers prefer card payment method and Mobile wallet. Therefore it is quite tough to keep track of each and every transaction in your bank account as you are receiving payments daily.  If you do not keep records of all transactions accurately, it might create a problem in future from the Income tax and Government's point of view. The solution is "Issue Invoice" on the spot for your record purpose and you are serving the customer at the same time".

