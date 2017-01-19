News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Clean Safe and Uninterrupted Conveying With Tega Jumbo Impact Bed System
Reduced spillage, longer life, minimal belt damage and lower maintenance time are the hallmarks of Tega's Jumbo Impact Bed systems.
A spring mechanism along with rubber is squeezed between the frame structure and saddle thereby using the elasticity of the spring and the rubber.
"Conventional impact idlers, sheathed in rubber sleeves or rings, are not always sufficient to absorb the impact energy of the heavy falling materials at the loading zone of the conveyor. The heavy Impact load often damage of the belt due to line contact. The idlers being a rotating part are also susceptible to damage and failure of bearings due to accumulation of dust and grime. The malfunctioning of these idlers cause frequent conveyor breakdown and require repeated maintenance. Tega Jumbo Impact Bed systems are designed to work in such adverse conditions by effectively dampening the impact of heavy materials. Being a non-rotating part Jumbo requires zero maintenance thus decreasing downtime, increasing operational efficiency and lowering maintenance cost," opined the management of Tega.
The impact frames are compact, modular designed, and easy to install and maintain. Jumbo impact beds are provided with rubber cushion under the saddles that absorb the impact energy. The residual energy that is left and does not get absorbed by the rubber is taken care by the spring provided with steel structure, which make Jumbo ideal for extra heavy duty, generally encountered handling run of mines. The modular design of the frame is customized to suit the particular application. Jumbo can also be used to replace the garland type impact idler at the loading station.
Jumbo's number of modular frame installation is dependent on the chute opening length or can be the material loading length. Based upon the belt width, capacity, chute opening length and free fall height, Jumbo's saddles and modular frames are selected from different variants.
Based upon the operating parameters impact force and the data are analyzed through TEGA proprietary software and then based on analysis Jumbo frames are designed and tested through ANSYS software. Jumbo is designed in a manner to eliminate the problems frequent maintenance and spillage at the loading station, bearing high load capacity and avoid any structural damages at loading station.
About Tega Industries Limited
Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit http://www.tegaindustries.com/
For more information, contact:
Tega Industries Limited
147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053
Phone Numbers: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515
Email id: saurav.bhattacharjee@
Contact
Tega Industries
***@tegaindustries.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse