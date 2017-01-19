 
Former HP Executive Joins Mimecast to Drive Global Channel Sales

Eli Kalil Joins Mimecast as Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales
 
 
Eli Kalil - Senior Vice President of Global Channe
Eli Kalil - Senior Vice President of Global Channe
 
DUBAI, UAE - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Mimecast Limited, a leading email and data security company, today announced Eli Kalil joins the leadership teamas the new Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales.In this newly created position, Eli will be responsible for the strategy and implementation of all Mimecast's global channel programs.

"Mimecast values our relationships with channel partners, as they are key to how we support customers and expand our business into new markets," said Peter Bauer, CEO, Mimecast. "Eli is a proven leader in the security space and we're excited to have him on board as we look to accelerate growth in the channel and continue to evolve our offerings to make email safer for business."

Eli is a 30 year veteran in the enterprise information management and security industry. As the new SVP of Global Channel Sales, Eli will be responsible for Mimecast's global channel programs across current and prospective System Integrators, VARs, MSPs, and distributors.  Additionally, Eli will be a member of the Go-to-Market Leadership team and will work closely with the General Managers in each region to implement new ways to accelerate Mimecast's channel growth.

"Mimecast thinks of its channel partners as strategic advisors and they look to make working with them easy with a high degree of profitability," commented Kalil."As the industry continues to evolve from legacy appliance-based technologies to the cloud, Mimecast is well positioned to continue to be a leader in making email safer for businesses around the globe."

Most recently, Eli was Vice President of Enterprise Security, Global Channel Partnership Sales for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.  He was responsible for leading all aspects of HP's Enterprise Channel Sales, Service Providers, Systems Integrators, and India Outsourced organizations worldwide.  As a seasoned channel executive, Eli has worked with all types of channel partners, including: distributors, systems integrators, large account resellers, SAAS providers, MSP hosted/cloud partners, outsourcers, and global professional services operations. He has managed channel sales and services teams domestically and worldwide that have created partner programs for leading companies such as HP, CA, RSA Security, IBM, Dell, and EMC.

