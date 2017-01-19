News By Tag
Take a family friendly trip to Tuscany with Essential Italy
Book a trip to Tuscany with Essential Italy and make the most of the special offers available online this January.
Villa Cretole in Tuscany is one of the properties that have a special offer currently running, at a 25% discount on any holidays booked within 25 days of travel. The villas features include a private pool, 15-hectars of land and complete privacy, making it an ideal villa for families, ensuring safely and security within the enclosed space. Amenities nearby offer a wide range of attraction and restaurant offers also. Book a last minute holiday and take the stress out of the experience, the spring time is a wonderful time to visit Italy as the tourist crowds have not yet arrived and there will be an authentic experience to be had.
Another villa that is on offer at a great rate is Villa Angelica. Sleeping a maximum of 13; this villa is set right in the heart of the village, with bars and shops within a few minutes walk, offering something for all the family. The discounted rate on offer is for a 10% discount for those travelling between 4th January and 1st July. Those traveling between these dates will also be offered a complementary walking tour along with a trip to a local wine cellar with wine tasting opportunities.
Book your trip now to avoid disappointment, and take a look at the Essential Italy
