January 2017





Take a family friendly trip to Tuscany with Essential Italy

Book a trip to Tuscany with Essential Italy and make the most of the special offers available online this January.
 
 
Family friendly villa in Tuscany
Family friendly villa in Tuscany
 
CAMBRIDGE, England - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Book a trip to Tuscany with Essential Italy and make the most of the reductions available online this January. The personalised experience of booking through Essential Italy make it the perfect holiday provider for families, ensuring that everything is sorted to your specifications in good time. There are currently reductions of up to 25% off some of the luxury family villas in Tuscany, which can sleep from 2-12 people, depending on your needs.

Villa Cretole in Tuscany is one of the properties that have a special offer currently running, at a 25% discount on any holidays booked within 25 days of travel. The villas features include a private pool, 15-hectars of land and complete privacy, making it an ideal villa for families, ensuring safely and security within the enclosed space. Amenities nearby offer a wide range of attraction and restaurant offers also. Book a last minute holiday and take the stress out of the experience, the spring time is a wonderful time to visit Italy as the tourist crowds have not yet arrived and there will be an authentic experience to be had.

Another villa that is on offer at a great rate is Villa Angelica. Sleeping a maximum of 13; this villa is set right in the heart of the village, with bars and shops within a few minutes walk, offering something for all the family. The discounted rate on offer is for a 10% discount for those travelling between 4th January and 1st July. Those traveling between these dates will also be offered a complementary walking tour along with a trip to a local wine cellar with wine tasting opportunities.

Book your trip now to avoid disappointment, and take a look at the Essential Italy (http://www.essentialitaly.co.uk/) website to browse the wide range of villas, hotels and apartments available in areas all over Italy – not just in Tuscany. Your dream holiday is waiting!

Essential Italy
***@essentialitaly.co.uk
Source:
Email:***@essentialitaly.co.uk
