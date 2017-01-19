How to change Yahoo username by ysupport

When you create a new email account, then you must filled out your profile with your real name.

When you send emails with your created email account, then your real name is shown to the everyone in the from field.If you are a user of Yahoo email account and want to change your username, then apply the following steps:• Step 1:- First of all, open your browser and go to the official login page of Yahoo.• Step 2:- Now sign in to your email account by enter your username and password into the required field.• Step 3:- Now click on the Options and then choose Mail options icon which is available at the top of the window.• Step 4:- After that, click on the Account information option.• Step 5:- Now enter your Yahoo mail password into the given box under the Verify your account option.• Step 6:- Now click on the Manage your Yahoo! Aliases under the Account Settings.• Step 7:- After that, click on the Add an alias and then enter a new username of your choice into the given box.• Step 8:- Now click on the Save option and then click on the Close.• Step 9:- Now try to sign in your Yahoo mail account again with new username to complete the process.