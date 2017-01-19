News By Tag
Launching GCC's specialised conference for Future Play & Playspaces
Future Play & Playspaces GCC Conference is an opportunity for those developing, designing, building and equipping indoor and outdoor play facilities across the GCC region to understand the range of issues that are key to the sector's development.
This specialised event has been specifically designed to discuss new innovative concepts for Family Entertainment Centres in the GCC, top-tier mall operators and property developers "play" requirements, strategies to develop parks, playgrounds and upgrade public realm spaces, regulations and standards that govern the development of play facilities, and the indirect and direct benefits of play on children.
Opportunities for the GCC Playspaces industry
· Major malls in the GCC are planned to start construction in 2017 including Ishbiliyah City Centre in Saudi Arabia ($800m), Mall of Oman ($700m), Phoenix Mall in UAE ($544m), Ibn Battuta Mall Expansion ($450m).
· The demands and needs for Dubai Family Entertainment Centre market will only intensify in the next 3 years. The projected population for the emirates is 3.4 million by 2020.
· Abu Dhabi is investing $35m in developing parks and playgrounds alone in 2016
· The GCC's biggest skatepark opened in January 2016 in Dubai
For further information about the conference, please visit www.futureplayandplayspaces.com
There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@
