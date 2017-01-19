 
Cardiovascular Devices Market, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2020

 
 
P&S Market Research2
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The global cardiovascular devices is segmented into cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic, interventional cardiology, prosthetic heart valves, external defibrillators, electrophysiology, peripheral vascular, cardiac assist and cardiovascular prosthetic and cardiovascular surgery. Cardiac rhythm management device is the largest segment in global cardiovascular devices market.

For more information visit: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cardiovascular-devices-market

North America accounts for the largest cardiovascular devices market followed by Europe. This is due to increased awareness about various heart diseases, developed economies and increased overweight or obese people in the region. In addition, high disposable incomes and favorable reimbursement policies are also supporting the growth of cardiovascular devices market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cardiovascular-devices-market) in the region. The U.S., followed by Canada, is the largest market for cardiovascular devices in North America. Germany, France and the U.K. are some of the largest markets for cardiovascular devices in the European region. However, Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing region in the global cardiovascular devices market. This is due to increasing awareness about various heart diseases in the region and increasing number of aged people in the region.

Request for Table of Content: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/Cardiova...

However, stringent regulations and legislations is a key restraint of the global cardiovascular devices market. In addition, high cost of cardiovascular devices and lack of skilled healthcare professionals to operate expensive devices also obstructs growth of cardiovascular devices. Rapid product launches and increasing mergers and acquisitions between cardiovascular devices manufacturing companies are key trends in global cardiovascular devices market.

Browse Other Related Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-...

Some of the major competitors in the market are Medtronic Inc., MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, Sorin Group, Terumo Corporation, C. R. Bard Inc., SEMMT Inc., Cardima Inc. CyberHeart Incorporated, Kardium Inc., EndoPhotonix Inc., St. Jude Medical, MedWaves Incorporated and Edwards Lifesciences.

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. We provide market research reports, industry reports, business intelligence and research based consulting services across a range of industries.

With the help of our professional corporate relations with various companies, our market research offers the most accurate market forecasting. Our analysts and consultants interact with leading companies of the concerned domain to substantiate every single data presented in our publication.  Our research assists our client in identifying new and different windows of opportunity and frame informed and customized strategies for expansion in different regions.

Contact:

Abhishek

Executive – Client Partner

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY - 10016

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
