Identifying new opportunities in Qatar's parking industry

The 2nd Annual Smart Parking Qatar conference will be discussing the 2017 parking master plan that will be issued by the Ministry of Transport & Communication and identify the opportunities available around FIFA World Cup 2022.

-- Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launchingin its second successful edition, on 10-11 April 2017 in Doha.This specialised conference will focus on developing car park management strategies and innovations for sustainable and livable cities.Theconference will be discussing the 2017 parking master plan that will be issued by the Ministry of Transport & Communication and identify the opportunities available around FIFA World Cup 2022.· Qatar's Ministry of Transport and Communication will be announcing the Parking Master Plan in 2017.· Qatar World Cup 2022 will require adequate car parks and parking facilities around the stadiums and world cup facilities.· As the population in Qatar continues to grow and the number of large-scale events held in the country also continues to increase, the requirement for adequate car parks and parking facilities is increasing exponentially.Qatar is seeing an increase in the construction of new malls, hotels and mixed used developments over the next few years. In addition, consultants for QRail have started working on the integration of space and parking (park & ride) before tendering out for contracting in the next year. There are also legacy plans for the stadiums, which all involve potential smart parking investments.Thewill address themes including the inclusion of sustainability principals in the development and use of new parking technologies, lessons learned and best practice from leading smart parking researchers and developers, and planned investment in infrastructure and the development of parking facilities.For further information about the conference, please visit www.smartparkingqatar.com There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@ acm-events.com or call +971 4 3614001 to find out how your business can benefit from this opportunity.