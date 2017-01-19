 
News By Tag
* IVR Solution Development
* Hospital IVR Solution
* Ivr System
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer IVR Solution Development for HealthCare Industry

Ecosmob Technologies has announced to develop IVR solution to cater healthcare industry. The stated IVRS will be developed in FreeSWITCH, which will help different healthcare departments to automate their tasks.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
IVR Solution Development
Hospital IVR Solution
Ivr System

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Arlington - Texas - US

ARLINGTON, Texas - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is a well known name in the VoIP industry. The company has been offering custom solution development services in different VoIP technologies for more than 9 years. The headquarter of the company is situated in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, India. The company has been offering industry specific VoIP solutions to cater the specific need of a specific industry vertical. As per the recent announcement made by the spokesperson of the company, they will be offering an OVR Solution Develipment services for the healthcare industry.

The spokesperson of the company shared that the IVR solution will be designed and developed by keeping nature of different healthcare institutes. This IVR solution will automate different task of the healthcare industry. This IVR solution for healthcare industry can be used by any healthcare organization, including a hospital, an individual medical practitioner, a forensic lab, a multi specialty hospital, etc. This Healthcare IVR solution will help these and many other types of healthcare institutes to automate their tasks. The stated IVR solution will be developed using the FreeSWITCH technology so it can handle multiple concurrent users.

The IVR solution for healthcare industry can have multiple features. Some of them are listed hereunder:

• Customizable IVR (Interactive Voice Response) prompts
• Text to speech conversion
• Multiple languages support
• N-level IVR menu
• Nested IVR menus
• Payment processing
• Welcome message
• Call Detail Reports
• And many more

As per the details shared by the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies, this IVR solution (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/freeswitchivr) for healthcare industry can have many features. Based on requirement, the healthcare institute owner can choose the feature, which will be developed for him/her. The IVR solution for the healthcare industry will automate many tasks of it. Some of them are listed below:

• Scheduling medical checkup appointments
• Sending reminder for upcoming medical appointment
• Send reminder to collect medical reports
• Allow patient to pay medical bills using Payment Processing IVR
• And more

"We develop custom IVR solutions for the healthcare industry. There are many tasks which can be automated in the healthcare organizations. By using this IVR solution and automating the common tasks, medical staff can be kept free from answering similar questions of the patients and their family members or calling them to give reminders for upcoming appointments or scheduling appointments. This will save a lot of time and efforts of the human resources in a healthcare organization which can be used in many other productive tasks. To help improve the working model of healthcare vertical we have announced this service of IVR solution development.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.

To know more about this IVR solution development and related service, the spokesperson of the company has advised to drop an email to sales@ecosmob.com

Contact
FreeSWITCH service provider company
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:FreeSWITCH service provider company
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:IVR Solution Development, Hospital IVR Solution, Ivr System
Industry:Telecom
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FreeSWITCH Service PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share