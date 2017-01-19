News By Tag
Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer IVR Solution Development for HealthCare Industry
Ecosmob Technologies has announced to develop IVR solution to cater healthcare industry. The stated IVRS will be developed in FreeSWITCH, which will help different healthcare departments to automate their tasks.
The spokesperson of the company shared that the IVR solution will be designed and developed by keeping nature of different healthcare institutes. This IVR solution will automate different task of the healthcare industry. This IVR solution for healthcare industry can be used by any healthcare organization, including a hospital, an individual medical practitioner, a forensic lab, a multi specialty hospital, etc. This Healthcare IVR solution will help these and many other types of healthcare institutes to automate their tasks. The stated IVR solution will be developed using the FreeSWITCH technology so it can handle multiple concurrent users.
The IVR solution for healthcare industry can have multiple features. Some of them are listed hereunder:
• Customizable IVR (Interactive Voice Response) prompts
• Text to speech conversion
• Multiple languages support
• N-level IVR menu
• Nested IVR menus
• Payment processing
• Welcome message
• Call Detail Reports
• And many more
As per the details shared by the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies, this IVR solution (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
• Scheduling medical checkup appointments
• Sending reminder for upcoming medical appointment
• Send reminder to collect medical reports
• Allow patient to pay medical bills using Payment Processing IVR
• And more
"We develop custom IVR solutions for the healthcare industry. There are many tasks which can be automated in the healthcare organizations. By using this IVR solution and automating the common tasks, medical staff can be kept free from answering similar questions of the patients and their family members or calling them to give reminders for upcoming appointments or scheduling appointments. This will save a lot of time and efforts of the human resources in a healthcare organization which can be used in many other productive tasks. To help improve the working model of healthcare vertical we have announced this service of IVR solution development."
To know more about this IVR solution development and related service, the spokesperson of the company has advised to drop an email to sales@ecosmob.com
Contact
FreeSWITCH service provider company
***@ecosmob.com
