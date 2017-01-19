News By Tag
Buto and TP - Effective Alternative Way to Combat Superbugs!
Chicago, US– Mars Bagacina has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo with a goal of raising $300,000 in order to bring Buto and TP to market.
We are very excited about Matinee's products namely Buto and TP. Mars Bagacina and Dat Ly Nguyen are the founders of Buto and TP. Both of them are very passionate, critical, and excited about this new endeavour.
Buto is a hand tool for males that is used to protect the hand while urinating. It is a water dissolvable plastic, easy to use, after usage you toss it into the toilet, and no addition to the landfill. This will create a lifestyle change with men's health and sanitation.
TP is a tissue paper with a polymer backing, both men and women will use for whatever multiple purposes. TP will prevent breakage and wetting after wiping with urine, fecal mater, phlegm, and other bodily fluids that are infectious. In the near future it will come in different sizes, wet or dry, and also will come both biodegradable and water dissolvable. Isn't it exciting!
Matinee LLC was formed on July 19, 2016, prior to that they were working side by side to get ready on how to patent: Buto and TP. Research was intensively done; sleepless nights with running and wondering minds was the game. Blasting and non-stop burning of mind energy. There is a reason to be excited! Matinee is happy to say that both Buto and TP are Patent Pending status. How awesome is that!
The Founders would like to share their smiles and excitement because of these new and innovative products. Both of them are in the healthcare professions and has saw spread and effects of infections to the human body and the direct and indirect effects to the community and country as a whole.
With 5 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Effective Alternative Way to Combat Superbugs!" project get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
For more information about Buto and TP, please visit www.matineesolutions.com
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo https://www.indiegogo.com/
Mars Bagacina
***@gmail.com
