Assessment company cut-e launches comprehensive free branding service

 
 
HAMBURG, Germany - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Due to popular demand from clients who increasingly want their assessment process to reflect their employer brand, assessment specialist cut-e has extended the free service it offers to clients who want to customise their assessment tests and provide a seamless candidate experience.

cut-e's free 'basic branding' service, which was previously only available for large-scale projects, is now offered as standard to all clients who book more than 250 candidate assessments. The package enables clients to choose the position and size of their logo and to customise the colours on all assessment tests, on standard reports and on cut-e's assessment portal, which organises and administers the assessment process.

Further chargeable customisation options are also available. For example, banners and background pictures can be added to the assessment portal - and the fonts, navigation controls and headings of tests and reports can all be tailored to suit a client's branding, style and corporate identity.

"Tailoring your assessments, your reports and your assessment platform helps to reinforce your employer brand but some assessment providers will either offer limited positioning of a client's logo or they'll charge excessively for their customisation services," said Dr Achim Preuss, Chief Technology Officer of the cut-e Group. "Our free service allows any client with a project over a bare minimum volume to quickly and consistently deliver assessments and reports with a branded look and feel. Alternatively, by integrating your assessments with your applicant tracking and talent management systems, you can customise and brand the entire online experience for candidates, so that your whole assessment process becomes a true extension of your careers site."

Using cut-e's assessment portal, recruiters can create and manage their own assessment projects and control which tests are used. The system administers the whole process and provides a seamless assessment experience for every candidate. It optimises the display of all tests to suit any device (desktop, laptop, tablets and smartphones). Administrators can even control which devices can be used for each test.

The resultant assessment data is held securely and it can be used to create predictive talent analytics, as each candidate's assessment results can be matched with their performance data.

All of cut-e's assessment tests and reports are available in 40 languages, enabling multinational employers to consistently and efficiently conduct global recruitment campaigns.

For further information about the options for customised assessment, please contact cut-e's head office on +49-40-3250 389-900.  www.cut-e.com/online-assessment

Background notes: Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development, in 70 countries and 40 languages.

Amanda Dawson
***@daws.com
Click to Share