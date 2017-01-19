News By Tag
Salsa People Secured 5th Rank On WLDC 2016!
Salsa People made everybody proud by achieving the prestigious 5th rank in World Latin Dance Cup Championship. Check out the news for more details!
As one of leading Salsa training institutes in Zurich, Salsa People offers a multitude of course options to students. From beginners to seasoned dancers, numerous Salsa students can reap the benefits of well-developed and comprehensive courses. Quite naturally, students and Salsa enthusiasts gain the opportunity to master this splendid dance style. Salsa People has years of experience in the professional dancing arena. The faculty, trainers and Salsa instructors working at this institute are masters of this spectacular dance form.
When asked about their performance in WDLC, the chief instructor was more than happy to share the following thoughts. "At Salsa People, we encourage students to participate in competitive events. With a team of professional Salsa dancers and dedicated students, we have achieved an honored and respectable spot in the recently concluded World Latin Dance Cup Championship. Our sheer determination, exceptional talent, and unsurpassed dancing skills helped us end the championship as 5th rank holders. We are a team of Salsa lovers and die-hard enthusiasts. Our competitive spirit and intensive training are the prime reasons for our success."
As a creative brainchild of the immensely talented Mauro, Salsa People has successfully imparted targeted training to innumerable students. Although its journey began with a few Salsa enthusiasts, Salsa People has grown up to be the top training institute in Zurich. Trainers at this institute try their best to ignite the spirit of dance. When it comes to mastering a fascinating and sensational dance style like Salsa, it's imperative to get the feel right. Without the perfect feel and enthusiasm, Salsa training sessions will remain incomplete.
These principles helped the Institute carve a special niche in the market alongside proving its mettle in international platforms. With exceptional and innovative approaches, Salsa People secured the 5th position in World Latin Dance Championship. The team of dancers was strong and masters of their respective styles. From the sensuous Lady's style to smart and suave Men's style, Salsa provides students with diverse Salsa in Zürich options. Depending on their areas of interest and preference, learners can choose any of these courses.
Those wishing to get more information on this Salsa Zürich Institute and their successful feat at the World Championship, make it a point to visit http://www.salsapeople.ch/
