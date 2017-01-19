News By Tag
She is King by Nicola Rauch,South Africa
Johannesburg, South Africa– Nicola Rauch has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo with a goal of raising $100,000 in order to complete the film the way they need to for international sales.
She is King, a beautiful film that celebrates African culture, history and music in a contemporary, fun film. It's a timeless story of a talented young woman traveling to Joburg, City of Gold, to become a star. It features some of South Africa's best known music, a brilliant cast of characters in a universal, warm story.
When people talk about the city, Johannesburg, they either imagine that there are Lions walking the streets or that we live in desperate slums. The Team wants to show the city in all its modern beauty. Most people will see something they never imagined. They want to show you that young African women are exactly the same as young Chinese women, American women, Brazilian women and German women. This film tells a universal story that is fun and entertaining while sending positive messages to young women everywhere.
Mpho Ramathuthu, co-Producer on the feature film "She is King'. Nicola says "We are independent filmmakers (as we all are in our country!) and as women, we wanted to make a movie about a strong, talented young woman with passion and a dream. We were inspired by TV series like "Empire"and "Smash" and films like "Pitch Perfect" and "Moulin Rouge". Yes, we're ambitious!
We included a backdrop of an incredible female African role-model, Mkabayi, who was King Shaka's aunt and basically built the Zulu Nation with her brother and nephews.
One of the goals on this movie was to show off South African music and we are really lucky to have tracks from Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo (the partners on Paul Simon's Graceland album), Juluka, Brenda Fassie and a number of traditional Zulu musicians. If you enjoy world music, this movie is a must! Our movie is a passion project. Made for our daughters and our nieces and every young woman who has ever had a dream."
With 6 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "She is King" get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo https://www.indiegogo.com/
Nicola Rauch
