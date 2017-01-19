Bio-Oil promotes "Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin" campaign around the world

The award-winning specialist skincare brand inspires people by spreading positivity

Bio-Oil, the award-winning specialist skincare brand that helps improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone, has launched their "Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin" campaign around the world, taking initiative to raise body-image awareness. This campaign was launched in many countries sponsoring different causes, and addressing both genders from all ages to be proud and comfortable in their own skin.Bio-Oil is running a fund-raising drive in partnership with charity "The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors" in USA, addressing the life-changing benefits that burn camps can offer young burn survivors with specialized programs.Mr. Atef. Sheta, the Brand manager at Sara Premier Company declared: "This campaign is a reflection of Bio-Oil's vision of raising self-awareness and showcasing the importance of building strong self-esteem. Partnering with The Phoenix Society is a great move, as it provides burn survivors with the tools they need to help them deal emotionally with what has happened to them, and help them gain back their confidence and physical strength through physical activities and exercises."Also, one of the causes Bio-Oil is supporting, is body-image issues in schools across the UK. According to a study conducted by One Poll on behalf of Bio-Oil, one in ten girls detain from contributing in class due to lack of body confidence. This stirred a collaboration with the education charity "Body Gossip", to encourage body confidence in young people pushing them to fulfill their potential."Most people suffer from body-image issues. We have to appreciate the fact that people are different by accepting ourselves first and accepting people around us, and that can only happen if we take stand and raise awareness", he pointed out.Bio-Oil is a specialist skincare product that helps improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone. Its advanced formulation, which contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil™, also makes it highly effective for numerous other skin concerns, including aging and dehydrated skin.