Agenda released for SMi's Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference
The agenda has been released and registration is now open for SMi's Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology which will take place on 24th - 25th May 2017.
Exercise Unmanned Warrior has shown the naval community that drones, both autonomous and remotely controlled will remain a permanent feature on todays and tomorrows naval theatre of operations. Unmanned Surface Vessels, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles will continue to proliferate as they expand the range from which navies can operate, at a reduced cost and risk to personnel.
The Royal Navy which led the exercise are in the middle of reviewing the success and beginning to shape future concepts for unmanned platforms in naval warfare. In May the review will be completed and the Navy will be able to announce future concepts for maritime drones. Therefore this is the perfect opportunity to bring together leading unmanned maritime users to discuss the future role of drones and other innovative technology being developed in the industry.
Featured Speakers:
•Admiral Sir George Zambellas, Former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Royal Navy
• Rear Admiral Keith Blount, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff Aviation and Carriers, Rear Admiral Fleet Air Arm, Royal Navy
• Rear Admiral Shepard Smith, Director of the Office of Coast Survey, NOAA: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration
• Commodore Andreas Vettos, Commander Maritime Air Directorate, NATO MARCOM
• Captain Zbiniew Gorniak, Deputy Chief of Staff Plans, Maritime Operations Centre, Polish Navy
• Captain Jon Rucker, Program Manager Unmanned Maritime Systems, US Navy
• Captain Clark Troyer, Commanding Officer, ONR Global
• Mr David Burton, Director Strategy, NATO STO-CMRE
• Dr Phillip Smith, Ship Systems & Integrated Survivability Programme Manager, DSTL
• Morten Nakjem, Research Manager, Maritime Systems, FFI
Benefits of attending:
• Hear from senior naval officials on the latest advancements in unmanned technology
• Learn how UMS are changing the nature of warfare above and below the water
• Gain access to key military stakeholders all seeking to develop their unmanned capabilities
• Discuss topics focused around key platforms and capabilities from UUVs for Mine Counter Measures to USVs for Anti-Surface Warfare
• Informal networking time to talk to peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing Unmanned Maritime System programmes today
• The opportunity to take part in an additional CPD certified pre-conference workshop on 'Tackling the issues surrounding situational awareness' hosted by Nick Lambert Associates Ltd.
For those wanting to attend, there is currently an early bird offer available; book by 31st of January to save £400 off the conference price. Register at www.umsconference.com/
For sponsorship packages: Contact Justin Predescu +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or e-mail jpredescu@smi-
For delegate enquiries: Contact Thomas Cox on +44 (0)20 7827 6066 or email
tcox@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology
24 -25 May 2017
London, UK
www.umsconference.com/
Contact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6054
#UMSTechnology
