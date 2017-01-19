News By Tag
Splendid Solution For The Persisting Technical Error Of Gmail Not Working Issue
Gmail may stop working due to incompatibility with web browser so it is advisable to clear browsing history of browser.
1.First of all hit click on wrench icon in top right of web browser window.
2. User is required to hit click on choose option
3. Moving further, user is required to hit click on clear browsing option
4. Choose the items which user need to delete include clear cookies and cache.
5. Hit click on browsing data option
Make sure user have enough storage space on device through which they are operating gmail application
1. First of all user is required to tap on setting option
2. Moving further, hit click on application manager option
3. Check out the list of downloaded application.
4. User is required to delete the few application to empty space
5. Now user is required to uninstall it.
User Is Required To Check For Gmail Lab
1. User is required to visit gmail account
2. Now user is required to hit click on gear icon of setting option
3. User is required to choose lab tab and hit click on disable option
4. Once the modification is done in setting user is required to hit click on save option too apply changes.
Turn Off Extensions And Application
1. In web browser, user is required to hit click on menu option
2. Select tool option
3. Moving further, hit click on extension option
4. User will be redirected to new tab
5. User is required to un-check enable and mark it as disable option,
6. Now user is required to hit click on remove option to disable plug-ins and extension in swift manner
7. it is advisable for user to now browse the gmail account in private browsing mode to proper functioning of gmail account
Unfortunately , if above solution are not able to resolve customer queries, they can straightaway trigger call on Gmail Customer Service Team to get prudent and precise solution in significant manner.Grab the phone and seek assistance and guidance today.
For more info : http://www.itfixtech.com/
