Cheapest Domestic Flight Ticket Via Alpfly Star Plan
Alpfly launches novel travel plan called Star Plan, appropriate for frequent travellers, entrepreneurs & people taking periodic business trips. The first attraction about this plan is its unbeatable rate which is INR 21,999 for 10 tickets.
Few points of attraction of this plan:
• The plan includes 10 tickets each being of INR 2,199.
• Upon the purchase of this plan the ticket price remains fixed at 2,199 per ticket even during the peak season.
• The price of the ticket is inclusive of all taxes and there are no hidden prices.
• Once the plan is bought the customer is free of paying every time they travel. They can travel anywhere, anytime within India until the tickets last or the plan is valid.
• The plan of 10 tickets is valid for a year from the date of purchase.
• Our customer has the freedom to travel to almost all locations of India.
• You can also gift this package to your loved ones but the tickets will be booked on your name.
Star Plan by https://www.alpfly.com is a onetime investment for all the frequent travellers. They can now travel to anywhere in India at a fixed and cheap air fare. It will end all your travel woes as it provides a stress-free travel to its customers. Customers are entitled to use one round trip every month on this plan. The flights provided by us are direct flight, thus, it saves a lot of your travel time. When direct flights are not available only then we book a flight with a halt time.
To know more about this plan or buy this package please click here:- https://www.alpfly.com/
Media Contact
Maneet Singh Chandok
18001212199
connect@alpfly.com
