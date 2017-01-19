News By Tag
Company releases Digital Camera Data Recovery Software to retrieve deleted pictures and videos
Digital camera recovery software is capable to recover lost, deleted, erased or missing pictures, images, videos and other files from all type of digital camera storage media
Digital Camera Recovery Software recovers all type of digital file extensions including JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, MPEG, JPG, MIDI and other similar digital files. Digital picture restoration program helps to recover deleted data lost due to improper digital camera usage, software/hardware malfunction, human fault, virus corrupted digital camera, accidentally formatted digital camera memory card or any other similar data loss reason.
Software Features:
1. Digital camera recovery software provides preview facility to view recovered pictures and images before actual recovery.
2. Digital camera data recovery application uses inbuilt disk scanning technique to search and recover entire deleted pictures.
3. Software is fully capable to recover all lost pictures and videos saved in any file format like JPEG, JPG, GIF, PNG, MPEG and many more.
4. Program supports all major brands of digital camera storage media including Canon, LG, Sony, HP, Samsung, Toshiba, Nikon, Kodak etc.
5. Software is easy to use and does not require any specific technical skills to operate it.
6. Digital camera photo recovery program recovers accidentally deleted or lost digital photographs, images, pictures and other files from digital camera storage media.
7. Digital camera recovery software provides facility to easily recover deleted file and folders from corrupted and virus infected digital camera storage media.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
Contact
techddi.com
***@techddi.com
