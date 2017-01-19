News By Tag
First Edition Design Publishing Releases New Book, "American Yellow" by George Omi
American Yellow, by George Omi, relives the devastating effect on his Japanese American family sent to a U. S. internment camp during World War Two. Award winning - must read!
After Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Minoru Omi's life was turned upside down. In George Omi's American Yellow we follow the Omi family, as it makes its way through World War II - from San Francisco to an internment camp in Arkansas and back again.
This award winning, five star book is a must read for its timely historical importance. Author awards have included:
1st Place winner, American Yellow, contest for self-published e-books in 2016 by Writers Digest, category, Memoir, Life Story. 1st Place winner, Oyakoko, SouthWest Writers (Albuquerque, New Mexico), Annual Writing Competition, 1994, Mainstream Novel. 4th Place winner, American Yellow, 1993 America's Best mainstream novel competition, The Writers Foundation, Syracuse, NY. Short story, Gambare (Persevere), published in book titled Legacies, by Maury Leibovitz and Linda Solomon, Harper Collins, 1993. 3rd Place winner, 1991-1992, Gambare, (among six thousand entries!) writing contest for Americans sixty and older, sponsored by Jewish Association for the Aged, New York City.
WOW! What an awesome read! This book is very eye opening and informative. The author does an excellent job of keeping the reader engaged the entire book. At times I felt like I was living in the moment with the author as he told his story. I was able to finish this in a few days because I just could not put it down! ~AmazonReader
Excerpt - "I heard Papa say that President Roosevelt was going to speak tomorrow. He also said that he heard that Japanese soldiers might invade California. What then? I thought. What would become of us? Whose side were we supposed to be on? Such questions rang in my ears. Our world inside the larger world of America was suddenly not safe anymore."
The ebook version of American Yellow ISBN 9781506902265, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 150 page print book version, ISBN 9781506902227, is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.
