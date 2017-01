McCollins Media welcomes pet goodness brand Nature's Variety to its family

McCollins Media, The boutique PR and digital brand activation agency lands the account of the renowned pet food company Nature's Variety. McCollins Media will be handling the Social Media mandate for them.

--empowers people to transform the lives of their pets, through proper holistic nutrition. As part of the mandate,will work on strategizing and implementing social media communication for the brand. The agency will be responsible for brand awareness and successful establishment of the brand in the UAE market.Enabled by the valuable experience gathered over the years, in successfully establishing brands seamlessly in the UAE market, McCollins Media will develop a creative, innovative and intuitive strategy to help create brand awareness and showcase the brands commitment to providing wholesome, nutritious and qualitative pet food products. In doing so, the agency will help create a superior niche for the client in the UAE market.In addition to strategizing and engaging customers online, the agency will also be responsible for building the brand preference among the target audience in real-time.On winning the latest account,said, "We are extremely happy to have Nature's Variety on board. Within our team itself, we have a lot of animal lovers, who are passionate about the brand and can't wait to get started on devising and delivering out-of-the box campaigns."visit: http://mccollinsmedia.com/