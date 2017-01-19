 
News By Tag
* Brown paper bags
* Paper Bags
* Carrier Bags
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manchester
  Manchester, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Get Inspired With The Latest Collection Of Paper Bags!

 
 
Orange Solid on White Carrier Bags with Twisted Ha.
Orange Solid on White Carrier Bags with Twisted Ha.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brown paper bags
Paper Bags
Carrier Bags

Industry:
Shopping

Location:
Manchester - Manchester, Greater - England

MANCHESTER, England - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Pico bags offer an exclusive range of striking yet convenient brown paper bags. You can choose from a wide range of pic the most breathtaking of the designs. BROWN PAPER BAGS are available with a twist in this collection.

You can expect the Carrier Bags we offer to some with a style quotient and it would certainly carry the elements that are just enough to be able to offer all that you had been thinking of.

Now that plastic and its use are almost on a decline, paper bags are certainly there, at your rescue. But when they come in, styled and glamorized, what better can you even think of!

One would get to choose from a wide range and the collection certainly displays our creative bend that is simply weaved in together to offer the much essential convenience and practical use.

So, it's indeed time to celebrate innovation at its best. This collection of exclusive and wide ranging carrier bags is all that you can ever think of. Meant for carrying light essentials, clothes, soft toys, cosmetics and much more, with ease and sheer convenience.

You can expect the right amount of strength, great layouts, shapes, sizes, colour etc. Each of the brown paper bags are hand crafted to innovate, offering comfortable straps so that you can be carefree even while you are on the go.

Each of the fixtures of our bags are weaved in with sturdiness and zest that collectively offers a great comfort and utmost ease. The arrival of this latest collection would surely change the way paper bags were being considered, so far.

Currently the collection is out with the much required zest, while you can expect it to play a dominating role in the market. The exclusive range will certainly last for long. You can expect the length, width and the durability of each of the bags to be apt and suit most of your carrying needs.

Step out and explore through a breathtaking and one of its kind collection with us, right here at Pico bags.

Call us: 01618831324

Visit: http://www.picobags.co.uk/collections/brown-paper-bags

http://www.picobags.co.uk/collections/carrier-bags

Address: 51 Lever Street , 5th floor, The Hive, Manchester, M1 1FN
End
Source:
Email:***@loginatsolution.com Email Verified
Tags:Brown paper bags, Paper Bags, Carrier Bags
Industry:Shopping
Location:Manchester - Manchester, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Picobags PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share