News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Herbal Low Immunity Treatment To Reduce Risk Of Cold And Flu
Imutol capsule is the best herbal low immunity treatment to reduce risk of cold and flu and improve overall health in a natural manner.
Strong immune system safeguards us from illnesses and diseases. You can enjoy strong immune system and reduce the risk of cold and flu using Imutol capsules. Regular use of this herbal low immunity treatment helps to flush out harmful agents and toxins from your body. Imutol capsule has powerful herbs to strengthen your immunity naturally.
Key ingredients in Imutol capsule: Its chief ingredients are Kesar, Haridra, Chitrak, Tulsi, Anantmul, Nimba, Daruharidra, Kutki and Swarna Bhasm. All these herbs are blended and processed in the decoction of Bhangra, Bhumyamalaki, Manjistha, Arjun, Sonth, Punarnwa, Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Yashtimadhu and Giloy. All these herbs eliminate toxins from your body and maintain healthy digestive system.
It improves the functioning of kidneys and liver and flushes out toxins. It increases your body's response and stimulates your body's natural defensive mechanism. It offers effective treatment for allergies. Regular intake of Imutol capsule safeguards you from throat congestion, cough, cold, and chest congestion. People, who have hectic busy schedules, do not find time to consume healthy diet. They also do not find sufficient time to take rest. Such people will greatly benefit from this herbal low immunity treatment and reduce the risk of cold and flu. Some allopathic remedies are harmful to your body. So, you can make use of Imutol to overcome all of the negative effects and enjoy sound health.
Usage Instruction:
This herbal supplement is available in the denomination of 60, 240, 120, and 30 capsules at online stores. Order for these herbal supplements can be placed from the comfort of home using a debit or credit card. You can also benefit from free shipping to your doorstep. You can also enjoy savings of up to US dollar 18 on online purchases of these high quality herbal remedies.
You are advised to practice exercises regularly and consume healthy diet. It is suggested to drink plenty of water daily. It is also advised to ensure sound sleep and avoid junk foods. You can include citrus fruits, bell peppers, turmeric, ginger, yogurt, broccoli and almonds in your daily diet to boost immune system and reduce the risk of cold and flu. Vitamin C and vitamin E are vital for improving Immune system. So, almonds are great source of these vital vitamins. Broccoli is one of the best vegetables to provide your body with vitamins E, C, and A.
To read details about Imutol capsule, visit http://www.ayurvedresearchfoundation.com/
Company Name: Ayush Remedies
Company Info: Ayush Remedies is a dynamic company devoted to spread Ayurveda, the holistic life science worldwide. The company focuses on promoting good health through the goodness of nature. The company has played a pioneering role in re-establishing the ancient knowledge by making people aware of the wonders of Ayurveda, the ancient Indian health care system and the magical properties of herbs.
Company Website: http://www.ayushremedies.com
Contact
Jayden Aiden
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 25, 2017