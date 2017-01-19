 
VR kiosks in Kerala airports – virtual backwater excitement

Kerala tourism department has plans to set up virtual reality kiosks in the state's major airports by the end of the year.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Nandakumar K P, the deputy director of tourism in Kerala stated that such a VR kiosk is available in Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi since December 2016. An airport in Mumbai is in the process of operationalizing a similar kiosk. He said that the department has plans to install such kiosks in major cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The virtual reality kiosk will provide a two minute video that can be watched with VR headset. The video will virtually teleport the viewer to a Kerala houseboat floating on the iconic backwaters of the state. This will be a unique experience to everyone.

According to Nandakumar, this virtual reality experience is the latest promotional initiative of Kerala tourism. It has attraction a lot of attention since its installation in Delhi. The virtual reality can create a feeling of being and experiencing Kerala. As of now, the kiosks have films related to backwater related attractions only. More tourist attractions will be added to the kiosk later, according to Nandakumar.

He also said that the tourism department is planning on adding quality to the already existing tourism products there by increases the sustainability of the land as a tourism destination rather than increasing the number of tourism attractions or developing new destinations in Kerala. He also stated that the department is still working on marketing and promotional activities.

News Source link: http://www.southindiahighlights.com/tamilnadu-tours/

If you are planning to travel in Kerala and its various tourist attractions with Kerala holiday packages, you've come to the right place South India Highlights a venture of Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd. offers dedicated inbound travel services and hospitality in the southern region of India, explore exciting Kerala honeymoon packages with luxury Kerala tour packages at http://www.southindiahighlights.com/kerala-tours/ and enjoy its best value deals and discounts.
