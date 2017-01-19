News By Tag
Afterball™ by Grifman Introduces a New Baseball Cap Design, the Capless™
Baseball caps are one of the most popular accessories in the world. The Afterball team noticed that many baseball cap wearers often turned their hat backwards for a number of reasons - including comfort, fit, function, and personal style - and decided to introduce a new solution, the Capless™, which does away with the cumbersome visor.
About the Capless™:
The Capless™ takes the silhouette of a baseball cap but gets rid of its unnecessary and unattractive visor to produce an entirely new kind of hat. This innovation promises to make the Capless™ a huge success. The baseball cap business is already a 2-billion-dollar industry full of customers eager for a new way to rock the style they already love. For many, this means turning their cap backwards, but now they won't have to.
"Afterball™ takes some of the most popular products in the clothing industry and creates practical alternatives to fit consumers' personal styles. Whether it's for a fashion statement, comfort or showing support for your favorite team, Afterball's solutions will have a special place in consumer's lives" said Griffin.
Individuals interested in learning more about Griffin, Afterball™ products or purchasing the new "Capless™, please visit the company websitehttp://www.afterball.net/
