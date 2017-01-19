 
Industry News





Afterball™ by Grifman Introduces a New Baseball Cap Design, the Capless™

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Alexander Griffin, a sports industry executive and the founder of Afterball™, recently unveiled his latest product, the Capless™. The new hat, which takes the visor off of a traditional baseball cap, brings functionality and style to the wearer.

Baseball caps are one of the most popular accessories in the world. The Afterball team noticed that many baseball cap wearers often turned their hat backwards for a number of reasons - including comfort, fit, function, and personal style - and decided to introduce a new solution, the Capless™, which does away with the cumbersome visor.

About the Capless™:
The Capless™ takes the silhouette of a baseball cap but gets rid of its unnecessary and unattractive visor to produce an entirely new kind of hat. This innovation promises to make the Capless™ a huge success. The baseball cap business is already a 2-billion-dollar industry full of customers eager for a new way to rock the style they already love. For many, this means turning their cap backwards, but now they won't have to.

"Afterball™ takes some of the most popular products in the clothing industry and creates practical alternatives to fit consumers' personal styles. Whether it's for a fashion statement, comfort or showing support for your favorite team, Afterball's solutions will have a special place in consumer's lives" said Griffin.

Individuals interested in learning more about Griffin, Afterball™ products or purchasing the new "Capless™, please visit the company websitehttp://www.afterball.net/ for additional information. You can also email at dagrif1@gmail.com or call: 971.409.0009 (tel:971.409.0009).

Alexander Griffin
