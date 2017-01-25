Cavium to Contribute the First Programmable Wedge 100C Switch Design to OCP

SAN JOSE, Calif.
a leading provider of semiconductor products that provides intelligent processing for enterprise, data center, cloud, wired and wireless networking, today announced that it will contribute its Wedge 100C switch hardware design, based on the production ready, field deployed, XPliant® Programmable ASIC, to the Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation.
The programmable Wedge 100C is an open switch platform, focused on Top of Rack deployments with 10G/25G/40G/
50G/100G server connectivity and 100GbE uplinks to the aggregation layer of the network. The programmable Wedge 100C design uses Cavium XPliant CNX88091, programmable production-ready Ethernet switch and is based on the original OCP-ACCEPTED™
Wedge 100 switch specification and designs which were contributed by Facebook in October 2016.
The contributed network switch can be managed by a variety of Network Operation Systems (NOS), including the Facebook Open Switching System ("FBOSS") software stack.
Cavium's XPliant Family of Ethernet Switches (http://cavium.com/XPliant-Ethernet-Switch-Product-Family....
) uniquely address the needs of today's highly dynamic datacenter networks by enabling developers to continuously evolve and improve data center network operations. The world's first programmable Wedge 100C open switch platform will allow developers to continuously introduce new protocols, adapt networks to new server technologies like containers, and improve network visibility without requiring the deployment of new network switching systems. These attributes extend the life cycle of the Wedge 100C switch, and deliver on the OCP vision of providing high ROI on the datacenter operator's switching infrastructure investment.
"The Open Compute Networking Project is excited to see that Cavium has shared the Wedge 100C hardware design with the community," said Omar Baldonado, OCP Networking Project Co-Lead. "Wedge 100C provides data center operators with the option of using a programmable switching silicon. This is the flexibility the industry needs from rich hardware and software."
"Contributing the programmable Wedge 100C open switch platform to the OCP is an important step in supporting the OCP's goal of maximizing innovation,"
said Eric Hayes, Vice President and General Manager of the Switching Platform Group at Cavium. "This contribution empowers today a community of developers to produce cost effective, innovative data center networking solutions, that are extremely beneficial to datacenter operators as they migrate their networks to 25 GbE and 100 GbE."About Cavium
, offers a broad portfolio of integrated, software compatible processors ranging in performance from 1Gbps to 100Gbps that enable secure, intelligent functionality in Enterprise, Data Center, Broadband/Consumer, Mobile and Service Provider Equipment, highly programmable switches which scale to 3.2Tbps and Ethernet and Fibre Channel adapters up to 100Gbps. Cavium processors are supported by ecosystem partners that provide operating systems, tools and application support, hardware reference designs and other products. Cavium is headquartered in San Jose, CA with design centers in California, Massachusetts, India, China and Taiwan.About the Open Compute Project
The Open Compute Project Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization which was founded in 2011 by Facebook, Intel, and Rackspace. Our mission is to apply the benefits of open source to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond.
