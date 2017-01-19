Historic Old Rock Church hosts Valentine Dinner & Magic Show

Deceptionist Richard Hatch
PROVIDENCE, Utah
- Jan. 25, 2017
- PRLog
-- The historic Old Rock Church at 10 S Main Street in Providence will be transformed into a dinner theater for Valentine's Day, featuring fine dining by Iron Gate Catering followed by a magic show by deceptionist Richard Hatch of the Hatch Academy of Magic & Music in Logan. Beginning at 7 p.m. Hatch will perform pre-dinner close-up magic to stimulate the appetite. Once the diners have made their Tuscan Chicken, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Strawberry Almond Salad, Fresh Fruit, and New York Cheesecake disappear, he will re-appear to give a formal platform performance to engage the senses and aid the digestion! Seating is limited, so advance reservations are required. For tickets and additional information, call the Old Rock Church at (435) 752-3432 or visit their website: www.oldrockchurch.com
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, The Old Rock Church was completed in 1873 and is the oldest structure of its stature in Cache Valley. Until 1922 it was also home to the Providence Opera House and today is a bed and breakfast and event center.Richard Hatch
holds two graduate degrees in Physics from Yale University, but finds it easier apparently to violate the laws of nature than to discover them. A childhood interest in magic became a lifelong obsession after he met and was encouraged by the German magician Fredo Raxon in 1970. A full time professional "deceptionist"
since 1983, Richard moved with his wife, violinist Rosemary Kimura, to Houston, Texas in 1985, shortly after winning first place in the annual New England Close Up Magic Competition in Worcester, Massachusetts. For several years he honed his craft entertaining the guests as one of the house magicians at Houston's Magic Island Nightclub before devoting himself exclusively to private and corporate work, traveling internationally on behalf of his clients. Richard is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and is a lifetime member of the Society of American Magicians. Among magicians he is perhaps best known for his research on the identity of "S. W. Erdnase", the mysterious author of the 1902 classic, Artifice, Ruse and Subterfuge at the Card Table,
and as the translator from German into English of works about Johann Nepomuk Hofzinser (1806 – 1875), Paul Potassy, and the first four volumes of Roberto Giobbi's acclaimed Card College course of card manipulation. A graduate of Logan Junior High and Logan High School, Richard and his wife Rosemary moved to Logan in October 2010 where they opened the Hatch Academy of Magic and Music (http://www.hatchacademy.com
) in the historic 1878 Thatcher-Young Mansion. Richard serves on the board of Logan's Sunshine Terrace Foundation.