 
News By Tag
* Mba Entrance Exam
* Icfai Business School
* Mba Admissions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hyderabad
  Andhra Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad Application Date Closing Soon

Application date to apply for ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad is closing soon. To apply for IBS Hyderabad student has to appear in pen-paper based examination.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mba Entrance Exam
Icfai Business School
Mba Admissions

Industry:
Education

Location:
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India

HYDERABAD, India - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad is among leading Business School on India (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2016/registration/). They have a good placement record and highest package went to 47.41lakhs this year. Last date to apply for IBS Hyderabad is closing on 28th January 2017. Pen-Paper based entrance exam will be held on 29th January 2017. To apply for IBS Hyderabad student has to appear in pen-paper based examination. They can also produce their CAT/GMAT/NMAT by GMAC score card.

Since 1995, ICFAI Business School has a good placement record and almost more than 90% students get selected in various multi-national companies through campus placement. Few opt for to extend family business instead of going for a job. ICFAI Business School has a strong alumni base of more than 40,000.

Curriculum of ICFAI Business School emphasizes on action learning which helps develop understanding of subject and enhance managerial skills in students.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about placement, he said."IBS has an impeccable track record of achieving good placements year on year. The best companies visit the campus every year. To uphold this tradition, we at IBS constantly upgrade our curriculum and pedagogy to keep abreast of the changing needs of business. The students are instilled with a strong cross functional perspective which forms the essence of an ideal B-School."

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact IBS

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
End
Source:
Email:***@ibsindia.org Email Verified
Tags:Mba Entrance Exam, Icfai Business School, Mba Admissions
Industry:Education
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICFAI Business School PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share