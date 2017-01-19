News By Tag
ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad Application Date Closing Soon
Application date to apply for ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad is closing soon. To apply for IBS Hyderabad student has to appear in pen-paper based examination.
Since 1995, ICFAI Business School has a good placement record and almost more than 90% students get selected in various multi-national companies through campus placement. Few opt for to extend family business instead of going for a job. ICFAI Business School has a strong alumni base of more than 40,000.
Curriculum of ICFAI Business School emphasizes on action learning which helps develop understanding of subject and enhance managerial skills in students.
While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about placement, he said."IBS has an impeccable track record of achieving good placements year on year. The best companies visit the campus every year. To uphold this tradition, we at IBS constantly upgrade our curriculum and pedagogy to keep abreast of the changing needs of business. The students are instilled with a strong cross functional perspective which forms the essence of an ideal B-School."
About IBS Business School
ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact IBS
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
