Industry News





New company launching creative and educational product that encourages children to write

My Sticker Tale combines stickers, coloring, and storytelling to enable children to create and write their own story.
 
 
Coloring, stickers, and storytelling combined
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- New startup from Southern California, My Sticker Tale, has created a children's book that combines stickers, coloring and storytelling.  These books encourage children to write their own stories, which they created using colorable character stickers and backgrounds. The company was started by Danny Maxwell from an idea he had while coloring with his daughter.

"My daughter loves coloring and putting stickers on everything," Danny said. "I thought there has got to be a better way to combine these two activities that all children love."

After getting a patent pending status for his idea, Danny started creating and drawing his first book, My Princess Tale. He is currently working on his second title, My Medieval Tale.  Danny's motivation behind his company is best expressed by its tagline: "Create your own tale."

My Sticker Tale recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise the funds needed for the first production runs of both titles. The Kickstarter campaign was launched on Feb 13, 2017.  For more information about the campaign please visit http://www.mystickertale.com/kickstarter.html

Danny Maxwell
***@mystickertale.com
Email:***@mystickertale.com
Coloring Books, Children S Books, Education
Family
Rancho Cucamonga - California - United States
Subject:Projects
