News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New company launching creative and educational product that encourages children to write
My Sticker Tale combines stickers, coloring, and storytelling to enable children to create and write their own story.
"My daughter loves coloring and putting stickers on everything,"
After getting a patent pending status for his idea, Danny started creating and drawing his first book, My Princess Tale. He is currently working on his second title, My Medieval Tale. Danny's motivation behind his company is best expressed by its tagline: "Create your own tale."
My Sticker Tale recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise the funds needed for the first production runs of both titles. The Kickstarter campaign was launched on Feb 13, 2017. For more information about the campaign please visit http://www.mystickertale.com/
Contact
Danny Maxwell
***@mystickertale.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse