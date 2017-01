Nigerian Government Arrest Christian Leader Johnson Suleman Against Islamism

Apostle Suleman Calls on World Leaders To Save Christians In Nigeria

Apostle- Johnson- Suleiman

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Christian

* Nigeria

* Islam Industry:

* Non-profit Location:

* Dallas - Texas - US

Contact

Pastor Collins Aifuwa

***@gmail.com Pastor Collins Aifuwa

End

-- The Nigerian Government continued a clampdown on Christianity in Nigeria by ordering the arrest of Dr. Johnson Suleman among others. Operatives from the Department of State Security (DSS) on Wednesday morning, January 25 stormed Midas Hotel, Iworoko, Ado-Ekiti, to arrest the man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman's arrest claims The Icon, a Nigerian newspaper. Suleman was about to open a two-day evangelistic meeting attended by the Governor of Ekiti State in Ado-Ekiti when a truckload of armed operatives swarmed on the hotel continues the newspaper.However, when the state governor, Ayodele Fayose got wind of the DSS presence at the hotel where Suleman was lodged, raced there and prevented him from being taken away. Speaking during the incident, Suleman insisted that it was the handiwork of the federal government, and he would not be cowed. "I'm not a partisan person, I'm not a politician. I'm sent by my Father to deliver messages and I'll not be intimidated."He reaffirmed his earlier claim that President Buhari is enabling his cohorts who have vowed to Islamize Nigeria. The Boko Haram militancy continues to be an embarrassment to Nigeria, yet, the government has not shown any ability to contain the terrorism.Members of the Omega Fire Ministries International present in 51 nations of the world continue to protest the harassment of their president and founder. In addition to prayer vigils, protests are being organized at relevant embassies to register their displeasure, tagging the development as 'War against Christianity'. Suleman wants the world, Nigerians and the Christian world to know that it is the Nigeria's presidency that seeks after his life for his stand against a system that oppresses Christians. A petition to world leaders seeks the support of all Christians on http://www.change.org The church calls on all world leaders to including the President of the United States of America, The American Congress, The Pope, The European Union, the United nations, and all democracies to intervene on behalf of all Christians in Nigeria who remain under persecution and being decimated in their thousands.To learn more about Omega Fire Ministries International, please contact:Pastor Collins AifuwaOmega Fire Ministries International, Inc777 South Central Expressway, Suite 2A, Richardson, Texas 75080.432.599.1751ofmdallastx@gmail.com