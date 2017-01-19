News By Tag
Nigerian Government Arrest Christian Leader Johnson Suleman Against Islamism
Apostle Suleman Calls on World Leaders To Save Christians In Nigeria
However, when the state governor, Ayodele Fayose got wind of the DSS presence at the hotel where Suleman was lodged, raced there and prevented him from being taken away. Speaking during the incident, Suleman insisted that it was the handiwork of the federal government, and he would not be cowed. "I'm not a partisan person, I'm not a politician. I'm sent by my Father to deliver messages and I'll not be intimidated."
Members of the Omega Fire Ministries International present in 51 nations of the world continue to protest the harassment of their president and founder. In addition to prayer vigils, protests are being organized at relevant embassies to register their displeasure, tagging the development as 'War against Christianity'. Suleman wants the world, Nigerians and the Christian world to know that it is the Nigeria's presidency that seeks after his life for his stand against a system that oppresses Christians. A petition to world leaders seeks the support of all Christians on http://www.change.org
The church calls on all world leaders to including the President of the United States of America, The American Congress, The Pope, The European Union, the United nations, and all democracies to intervene on behalf of all Christians in Nigeria who remain under persecution and being decimated in their thousands.
Contact:
To learn more about Omega Fire Ministries International, please contact:
Pastor Collins Aifuwa
Omega Fire Ministries International, Inc
777 South Central Expressway, Suite 2A, Richardson, Texas 75080.
Office: 432.599.1751
Email: ofmdallastx@
Contact
Pastor Collins Aifuwa
***@gmail.com
