Ashton Cole Global appoints Gary Hewitt as Head of International Markets

 
 
CENTRAL DISTRICT, Hong Kong - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Gary Hewitt has more than fifteen years of experience in international markets, having started off his career with Brisbane based institution Suncorp-Metway Limited before moving onto Sydney based Macquarie Bank Limited.

Mr. Hewitt then transferred to Hong Kong with Macquarie Bank Limited before being head hunted by Ashton Cole Global.

Commenting on Mr. Hewitt's appointment, Ashton Cole Global's Managing Director went on to say "We are extremely pleased to have Gary join the Ashton Cole Global family.  Gary is a leader with extensive international markets experience and we look forward to being able to share and execute our ideas to move forward and further establish ourselves in the region."

#Ashton Cole Global's new Head of International Markets also commented on his appointment saying "I cannot express enough my delight to be joining one of the regions top wealth management firms.  The guys here have helped establish their footprint in the region and I want to be a part of the Ashton Cole Global family and help them grow even more."

About Us - http://acglobalinc.com/

At AC Global Investments, we have a duty in assuring that one source provides you with a complete service program.  With our unrivaled investment products and asset management services, our objective is to exceed potential and go beyond the expected and the conventional. When it comes to working for you, our standard is of excellence and innovation, allowing us to continually evolve in the dynamic world of the financial markets.

Our aim is to help you achieve your financial objectives by analysing your current financial status to ascertain your strengths and areas of potential improvement. Then we focus on helping clients maximize growth by developing specific, pursuable goals.

Once we understand your financial aspirations and have established your key objectives, we will conceive your personalised, "jargon-free" Financial Plan. We will implement the requirements from your Financial Plan to best suit your time frame and range of investment, keeping you informed every step of the way.

In summary, our objective is to banish those financial worries by ensuring your money is always working as hard for you, as you did for it. Our dedicated team of advisors are able to manage and exceed expectations by remaining loyal to your specific long term plans, by consistently reviewing the markets, new legislations and potential changes in your circumstances.
Source:
Email:***@acglobalinc.com
Tags:Ashton Cole Global, Ashton Cole Hong Kong, Ashton Cole Global Invstments
Industry:Investment
Location:Central District - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
