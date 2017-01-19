 
Industry News





OEKO-TEX® Announces Partnership with ZDHC

OEKO-TEX® is pleased to announce that it is joining the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Program.
 
 
TSIM SHA TSUI, Hong Kong - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- OEKO-TEX® has long supported the vision of globally implementing sustainable/green chemistry and best practices in the textile, apparel, and footwear industries in order to protect consumers, workers, and the environment. OEKO-TEX® looks forward to collaboration with other leading brands and contributors that are also members of the ZDHC Program. Collectively, we believe that industry-wide change in responsible chemicals management, sustainability, and transparency is possible.

Since 1992, OEKO-TEX® has been committed to helping companies produce safer textiles and operate more sustainably. After twenty-five years, the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® is the global benchmark for textile products that have been tested to be free from harmful levels of more than 300 concerning chemicals. The latest annual update to the STANDARD 100, announced earlier this month, includes changes that more fully support the ZDHC goals.

"OEKO-TEX® has long been committed to helping companies reduce the use of toxic chemicals throughout their supply chains," says Georg Dieners, OEKO-TEX® General Secretary. "We look forward to engaging actively with the ZDHC and its other members to achieve the milestones set forth in the Joint Roadmap to eliminate hazardous chemicals from the supply chain by 2020."

More information about the ZDHC is available at www.roadmaptozero.com. More information about the OEKO-TEX® portfolio of testing and certification products can be found at www.oeko-tex.com.

About OEKO-TEX®

With 25 years of experience, OEKO-TEX® leads the world in empowering and enabling consumers and companies to protect our planet by making responsible decisions. OEKO-TEX® provides standardized solutions, which optimize customers' manufacturing processes and help, deliver high quality, more sustainable products. All of the products within the OEKO-TEX® portfolio are used to strengthen our customers' systems, processes or products and, ultimately, they help create more sustainable companies. To date, 10,000 manufacturers, brands, and retailers in almost 100 countries are working with OEKO-TEX® to ensure that their products are tested for potentially harmful substances and millions of consumers around the world look for OEKO-TEX® labels before making buying decisions.

