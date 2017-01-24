 
January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Superior - The Journey (Compilation Album)

German-Based Beatsmith Takes Us on an International Boom Bap Adventure
 
 
Superior - The Journey
Superior - The Journey
 
ALMELO, Netherlands - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Journey is a showcase of the brilliant production work of Spanish-German artist, Superior. His approach combines Golden Era instrumentals with a lineup of guest emcees who deliver sharp rhymes that touch on everything from bully raps to thoughtful introspection.

Superior's intentions are clear right out of the gate with opener "Make The World Go," a slapper with insights from two living underground legends in Blu and Edo G. From there, the instrumentals and features both keep the album balanced, tightly constructed, and flowing seamlessly. That goes for whether Superior serves up a teeth-gritting banger like "Rapper Shot," featuring Don Streat, Termanology, Lil Fame, and DJ Grazzhoppa, or a soulful reflection on life like "Open Letter," featuring Lyric Jones.

The Journey's cohesion says a lot about not only Superior's talents as a producer, but as an artist with a clear vision. No surprise, then, that his love of the music and the culture run deep. As a child growing up in the late '80s, Superior got his start in Hip-Hop first a B-Boy, after soaking in everything from old school Funk and Soul, to groundbreaking rap acts like Public Enemy and N.W.A. You can hear the depth of their production in his own music, in addition to Boom bap forefathers like Pete Rock and DJ Premier.

Clearly, there is a lot to love about The Journey—and lucky for us, Superior's only just getting started.The Journey drops February 17 through all major digital retailers and streaming platforms via Below System Records, and will be available on vinyl in limited quantities.

Tracklist:
01. Make The World Go (feat. Blu & Edo G)
02. Guarantee That I mean That (feat. SkyBlew)
03. Earn It (feat. M-Dot & Revalation)
04. Superiority (feat. REKS)
05. Open Letter (feat. Lyric Jones)
06. Fleshed Out (feat. Shaman)
07. Burn (feat. Moe Pope & Mike P)
08. Supreme (feat. Wildelux)
09. Daylight Savings (feat. Mad Flows)
10. Onslaught (feat. Supreme Sol)
11. Mastermind (feat. Verbal Kent)
12. Rapper Shot (feat. Don Streat, Termanology, Lil Fame & DJ Grazzhoppa)
13. I Got You (feat. Rocdwell)
14. The Breakdown (feat. SPNDA)
15. Freedom (feat. Verbal Kent)

iTunes (Pre-Order): https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-journey/id1179180676

Page Updated Last on: Jan 24, 2017
