Ecosmob Announced Mobile App Development Services for Cab and Taxi Booking Platform

Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer mobile application development services to develop a car and taxi booking platform. The company will be offering this service in Android and iOS platforms.

Contact

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

***@ecosmob.com Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

End

-- Ecosmob Technologies is one of the known IT companies from India. The company has been offering a whole range of IT services. One of the areas served by the company is mobile application development. The company offers mobile app development services to many clients based on their custom requirements. As per the recent announcement made by the spokesperson of the company, they will be offering custom mobile app development services for developing can and taxi booking platform. The company will be offering this mobile app development for Android and iOS devices, including, phone, tablet and Television."Taxi and cab services are growing in the consumer base. This has increased the demand of stable and user friendly taxi and cab booking platform. We offer mobile app development for creating such platform. Of course, there are big players in this domain, such as Ola cabs, Uber. Still, there is a huge scope of business for the right businessman. We are here to offer developing a cab and taxi booking platform for those startups with an amazing and most user friendly mobile application. Of course, there are many different mobile platforms in the market. However, Android and iOS are enjoying the biggest user base compared to all other mobile platforms. Thus, we are catering these 2 mobile OS at the moment with our mobile application development services. We offer app development for different devices of these 2 platforms, namely, Android mobile phones, Android tablet, Android TV, iPhone and iPad. Reason behind offering different device specific mobile app development is that each device has a different screen size and resolution.Thus, UI UX of a mobile app has to be different to fit at its best.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.The mobile application for a taxi and cab booking platform can have different features such as:- Check fare- Book a ride- Select taxi type- Wallet- Ride meter- Profile- Ratings- Reviews and Feedback- And more"There can be many different features along with the above listed basic features. In fact, one can also add unique feature(s) to make it a different mobile application compared to its competitors. We have an experienced team of mobile application developers who can develop any feature including POC.", shared spokesperson of the company.The company offers mobile app development for both customer and cab drivers with different UI UX and features. The feature per app can be selected by the customer company. The spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies further added that the company will be assisting their customers in each stage of app development, from conceptualization services to roll out of the app. To discuss more about their service of mobile app development for taxi and cab booking, drop an email at sales@ecosmob.com