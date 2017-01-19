UFG Mars signs with 1017 Mack Drama Records

Mack Drama Records acquiring artist on the west coast! They are on a mission to reunite the fractured west coast in regards to music.

Media Contact

Karen Hilton - Operations Manager

2135339993

***@live.com Karen Hilton - Operations Manager2135339993

End

--New Artist notification:UFG Marsareknown as UFG MARSThis is like asking what H20 is to the human body. Mars Jackson, bornfrom Compton, CA is thatto. Creating music that's a reflection to his humble upbringings and yet bringing perspective within his words of hustle, street life, love, and survival. Raised by the two women that made sense in his life, his Mother and Grandmother, who showed him the love, but with a absent Father and practically raising himself from a boy to a man at the age of 16,Mars had to find out on his own how to survive the concrete jungle and create a world for him that is like no other. He searched for answers far and near and until he found that getaway, that other world that took him away, MUSIC. The music and the lyrics became his life and life his music.They brought him to the attention of OG Mack Drama; because of his music style. Inline with Brick Squad; and what they represent to the people in the streets!Stay tuned the streets are about to be lit with his sound!Booking & Press: Mackdramarecords@gmail.com , MafiaGangnation@gmail.com MafiaGang Nation 1017BSM/1017MG Top Star Hip Hop Top Star Hip Hop radio Power Talk With OGMack Drama Records is a subsidiary of 1017 Mafia Gang Records aka 1017 Brick Squad Mafia under 1017 Records. Known affiliates are Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Slim Dunkin(EIP), Kayo Red (RIP) Young Throwback, Young Scooter, DJ Junior, Fats Rollin ENT, Slump Squad, 808 Mafia, Dirt Gang BSM, 1017 Glo Gang, MPA, Money Mafia Millionaires just to name a few.