PTSD, The Invisible Scar, June 2017

-- Chrisoper Boats Oshana is proud to announce his solo photo documentary showat Public Image during PTSD Awareness month, June 2017. This exhibition showcases a series of photographs that brings light to the important topic of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and the men and women it affects. Christopher will showcase these extremely raw and emotionally charged images captured during an private interview and photo session at the monOrchid/Rainey Studios.is a photographic and video graphic documentary project about veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD. It invites viewers to look beyond the facades and inside the private lives of a few of our country's veterans who suffer from PTSD. As a retired Navy veteran and photographer, I am able to bridge the gap between these worlds, exposing the invisible scars that these brave men and women bare. The purpose of this project is to show the public that there are scars from combat other than the visible scars; I want the viewer to know that even though these Veterans have come back in one piece visually, they are still fighting the war and memories of our comrades. Allowing these individuals to open up about their struggles, as the artist, I have been able to capture incredibly emotional charged moments. Capturing their photographs helped some of these veterans to heal, as I spoke extensively with each veteran, learning their stories, I captured a pure image that related to the sacrifice and suffering they endure. Asking the viewer to take a moment and try understanding what these veterans have gone through. One viewer and photographer, Bill Nash, commented on the project saying it was "a peek behind the masks and the facades, under the duct tape of emotional patchwork of those who served, at the fragile people who walk among us with untold stories and sometimes self-imposed alienation; I've never seen work like this, and I'll probably never forget it."I have been working on this project now for three years, I have heard a lot of stories, I have kept my composure, I have had to excuse myself, but most of all I have been working to give back. I have been extremely honored by the men and women that have participated by sharing their stories and allowing me to photograph them in a vulnerable place. These men and women have put their lives on hold to serve our great country; they have "been there and done that". They may be home, but they are still in the "sandbox" fighting through the memories of seeing and doing things that most of us would not have the stomach for. The pride that these men and women exude is contagious, the sadness and turmoil they have is overwhelming, and the nightmares of the past are haunting. Most of them have put on such an act that most actors would have to say it is Academy Award worthy, some of these men and women I have actually served with and I had no clue they were in such pain. These men and women in uniform do not see color with the exception of green and blue. They have opened up their hearts and minds and placed themselves in the trust of me to tell their stories.Chris ais a retired Navy Veteran who served 20 years and has been serving as a civil servant with the US Army for the past 12 years. He is pursuing his AAS in Digital Photography from Phoenix College. He has received numerous awards for his photography including the Maricopa County Community College District Artist of Promise winner in 2011 and placed in the 2012 Western Eye Photography Competition at Phoenix College and in 2013 granted workspace at the monOrchid Gallery downtown Phoenix, AZ.The Opening Reception will be held on First Friday, 02 June 2017 from 6-10pm with the artist in attendance. PTSD, The Invisible Scar will be on display in Public Image from 01 June until 05 July 2017. Public Image is located at 333 E. Roosevelt Street in the heart of Phoenix's downtown Roosevelt Row Arts District. For media inquiries or a private appointment to view this exhibition Please contact Christopher Oshana by phone at (623) 696-6404 or by email at vermontboats@cox.net.