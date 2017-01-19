 
Africa's Agri Value Chain Transformation Plan — Top Agenda at 5th Commercial Farm Africa Summit

Africa's vast and untapped agribusiness potential, productivity issues, innovative agri technologies, investment options are some of the key discussion topics at CMT's 5th Commercial Farm Africa on 14-15 March 2017 in Dar es Salaam.
 
 
5th Commercial Farm Africa
5th Commercial Farm Africa
 
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- His Excellency Hon. Dr Charles J. Tizeba, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Tanzania tops the list of authorities invited to speak at CMT's 5th Commercial Farm Africa summit in Dar es Salaam. Opening sessions at the 1.5 day meet include a presentation on Tanzania' commercial farming sector. Clifford Tandari, Executive Director, Tanzania Investment Centre shares details of Tanzania's land banks and availability for agri-investment while Christophe Galléan, CEO & MD, Cassava Starch of Tanzania Corporation (CSTC) outlines Cassava Plantation Investments & Value Added Projects in Tanzania.

Also presenting are the Corporate Sponsors – Olam's 'Production Economics & Access to Markets' highlights agri investment opportunities, adaption to new market conditions and commodity prices, and SGS Precision Farming Services provides its take on 'Data And Imagery in Agriculture to Improve Yield, Efficiency and Sustainability. Further, Agromoz Agri Business gives an update on 'Commercial Farm Investment & Management in Mozambique', pinpointing land concession and out-growers management issues while Dangote Rice shares on investments in Rice Value Chain through Small Holders Farmers in Africa.

Senior executives from Stanbic Bank and Fanisi Capital join a Panel Discussion on 'Innovative Financing of Agribusiness in Africa' deliberating concerns of institutional investors and agri private equity, risks, return and access to finance.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), other speakers and sessions in program include:

•     ·         Export Trading Group - Global Agri Commodities Market Trends
·         USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub implemented by DAI - Leveraging Public Private Partnerships For Impact In African Agribusiness

·         Oromia Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union - Maximizing Profits Through Cooperative Union In Ethiopia's Coffee Sector

·         Malawi Mangoes - Why You Need To Think Broader Than Just A Commercial Farm - A Case Study On Malawi Mangoes

·         Nestle - Sustainable & Strategic Sourcing Strategy In Equatorial Africa

·         ETG Farmers Foundation - Adopting Climate Smart Agriculture Practices In Africa To Mitigate Climate Risks And Food Security

·         Netafim - Advanced Agriculture Under Drip Irrigation

More details of the summit can be found on the event website http://www.cmtevents.com/aboutevent.aspx?ev=170310&pu...

Alternatively, contact Ms. Grace Oh at +65 6346 9147.

