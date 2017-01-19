 
HairMax LaserBand Hair Growth Device Featured on TODAY Show as One of the Coolest Beauty Gadgets

HairMax is pleased to announce that the HairMax LaserBand was featured on the TODAY show on January 24, 2017 as one of the top five picks for the coolest beauty gadgets of 2017.
 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- HairMax ®,  the pioneers in home use laser light treatments for hair loss was featured in a Beauty Gadget segment on the TODAY Show. The LaserBand 82 and 41 models were shown in the segment of the top five picks for the coolest beauty gadgets of 2017.  Augusta Falletta, senior beauty editor of Buzz Feed, introduced the devices on the TODAY  Show as "the Best of the Best" exhibited at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month in Las Vegas.

The HairMax LaserBand is FDA Cleared to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth in both women and men. HairMax devices are proven to regrow in seven clinical studies with 460 male and female subjects, and are the only hair growth laser devices on the market with clinical study results published in 6 peer review medical journals.

Ms. Fallista showed how fast and easy it is to use the LaserBand, and demonstrated how the patented hair parting teeth work to deliver the laser light energy to the follicles for a highly effective treatment.

Mr. David Michaels, Managing Director of HairMax said: "We are pleased that our devices were chosen to be included in this beauty segment on the TODAY Show.  Our company is passionate about developing best-in-class laser hair loss devices and thinning hair care products." Mr. Michaels, also stated. "HairMax Laser devices deliver clinically proven hair growth results in the comfort and convenience of your own home.  Being part of such an acclaimed national show will give us tremendous visibility to hair loss suffers nationwide."

The LaserBand series of laser devices are the newest members in the HairMax range which vary in price from $199 to $799. HairMax laser devices are currently available with a free 4 piece thinning hair care bundle.

HairMax laser devices are sold online at www.hairmax.com and are also available at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

The TODAY Show segment can be viewed online: http://www.today.com/video/curling-iron-facial-steamer-mo...

About Lexington International, LLC

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, HairMax is a pioneer in the development of advanced hair loss treatments and laser hair growth products. HairMax laser devices, are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with 7 Clinical Studies proving efficacy and safety. Clinical study results have been published in six peer-review medical journals.  HairMax laser devices have been granted 7 FDA Clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women and hold 14 medical device licenses worldwide. Since 2001, in over 170 countries, and with over a million devices sold, HairMax has helped men and women around the world, treat their hair loss, improve the condition of their hair and enrich their lives.

For more information, visit www.hairmax.com

Media Contact: Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing
Email: fd@hairmax.com

Lexington International,LLC
561-417-0200
***@hairmax.com
