Industry News





January 2017
Practice Hard, Play With Swagger! with The Strategic Hotbox

In sports, the most effective teams have strong leaders who exemplify the performance they expect by modeling the way. Leaders must maintain their own skills and abilities to play the game while also guiding the team to success.
 
 
Dr. Brandi Luv and guest Edwige Legonde
Dr. Brandi Luv and guest Edwige Legonde
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Sports teaches participants the importance of teamwork, the value of practice and the need for swagger.

That is the message from Dr. Brandi Luv Stankovic in the newest installment of her podcast, the Strategic Hotbox with Brandi Stankovic. In Episode 14, titled, "How to be a Team Player," she tells viewers they need to own a room as if they are basketball legend Michael Jordan. "How does Michael Jordan walk into a room? Like he is MICHAEL JORDAN!" she says.

In addition to confidence, sports and business require many different people contributing to the success of an organization. "Some players are amazing in one role, at one position, but not as effective in another position. Therefore, it is important to find the correct roles," Stankovic said.

The newest episode of SHB also features an in-studio visit from Edwige Ligonde, who started off not liking soccer as a child and playing at one of the top college programs in America, UCLA. Ligonde discusses the importance of continuing to improve, in life and in business.

Get all episodes here: www.strategichotbox.com

Follow us on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/strategichotbox/

Follow us on Instagram: @strategichotbox

Follow Dr. Brandi on Twitter or Instagram: @brandiluv

About Strategic Hotbox podcasts:

The Strategic Hotbox is an edgy, informed, and energized podcast that will challenge you to take it to the next level. It features Dr. Brandi Luv Stankovic, a Las Vegas-based life change consultant and author who has helped numerous credit unions reach their full potential. You can subscribe to Strategic Hotbox podcasts at: www.strategichotbox.com/podcast

For more information, to ask a question or suggest a topic for a future SHB episode, write to: podcast@strategichotbox.com

