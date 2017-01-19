News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Practice Hard, Play With Swagger! with The Strategic Hotbox
In sports, the most effective teams have strong leaders who exemplify the performance they expect by modeling the way. Leaders must maintain their own skills and abilities to play the game while also guiding the team to success.
That is the message from Dr. Brandi Luv Stankovic in the newest installment of her podcast, the Strategic Hotbox with Brandi Stankovic. In Episode 14, titled, "How to be a Team Player," she tells viewers they need to own a room as if they are basketball legend Michael Jordan. "How does Michael Jordan walk into a room? Like he is MICHAEL JORDAN!" she says.
In addition to confidence, sports and business require many different people contributing to the success of an organization. "Some players are amazing in one role, at one position, but not as effective in another position. Therefore, it is important to find the correct roles," Stankovic said.
The newest episode of SHB also features an in-studio visit from Edwige Ligonde, who started off not liking soccer as a child and playing at one of the top college programs in America, UCLA. Ligonde discusses the importance of continuing to improve, in life and in business.
Get all episodes here: www.strategichotbox.com
Follow us on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/
Follow us on Instagram: @strategichotbox
Follow Dr. Brandi on Twitter or Instagram: @brandiluv
About Strategic Hotbox podcasts:
The Strategic Hotbox is an edgy, informed, and energized podcast that will challenge you to take it to the next level. It features Dr. Brandi Luv Stankovic, a Las Vegas-based life change consultant and author who has helped numerous credit unions reach their full potential. You can subscribe to Strategic Hotbox podcasts at: www.strategichotbox.com/
For more information, to ask a question or suggest a topic for a future SHB episode, write to: podcast@strategichotbox.com
Media Contact
Zach Christensen
Director, Communications and Digital Marketing
zach@mitchellstankovic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse