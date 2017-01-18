Betsy's Best® Expands Into Nearly 2,100 Stores in 35 States

Created by Registered Dietitian and former Miss Indiana Betsy Opyt, Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are a new driving force in the specialty nut butter category with unique, delicious flavors, superfood ingredients and grown-up taste.

-- Betsy's Best®, maker of nutritious and delicious, Non-GMO, Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, including Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, and Sunflower Seed Butter, has had an amazing year. Founded by Registered Dietitian and certified diabetes educator Betsy Opyt, the company has expanded from 58 stores at the beginning of 2016 to nearly 2,100 stores in 35 states today.From humble roots, when Betsy first created her unique, flavorful recipes in her home kitchen and began selling jars of Betsy's Best at a local farmers market in Naples, FL, consumers now can find Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters in supermarkets and natural foods stores throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Western United States, including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Harris Teeter and other leading grocers as the brand continues its national expansion."The phenomenal growth the brand has experienced can be chalked up to a growing demand for healthier and tastier nut butters made with unique, whole food ingredients, along with consumers who are increasingly drawn to more sophisticated flavors," says Betsy Opyt, President and CEO.Frustrated herself by the lack of healthy, good-tasting nut butters that her daughter could enjoy, Betsy started creating her own peanut butter in her kitchen with a blender, a mission and a host of wholesome gourmet ingredients. The result was four delicious recipes packed with good-for-you superfoods and free from partially hydrogenated soybean oil, high fructose corn syrup and palm oil. All Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are Non-GMO Project Verified.Betsy's Best blends its Gourmet Peanut Butter, Seed Butter, and Almond Butter with chia seeds, a nutritious superfood, organic honey, cinnamon, and Himalayan pink salt, among other natural ingredients. Its hard-to-resist Gourmet Cashew Butter, also blended with chia seeds, features cardamom, giving it an unsurpassed savory flavor."We have found that using grown-up flavors appeals to kids and adults alike," says company founder Betsy Opyt. "Our customer feedback shows that we aren't compromising taste for health and that's one of the reasons why I think we are gaining so much momentum."Betsy's Best Gourmet Almond Butter was recognized in October 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters.Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.com and in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Sooper, Fred Meyer, Mariano's, Harris Teeter and other leading natural, organic and specialty food stores; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel 888.685.8292.Betsy's Best, maker of nutritious Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters, was founded in 2012 by registered and licensed dietitian and certified diabetes educator Betsy Opyt. Based in Naples, FL, the company seasons its Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Cashew Butter with unique flavors and superfoods like cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten-free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.For more than 60 hand-crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media - Facebook.com/LoveBetsysBest, Twitter @BetsysBestFood, Instagram @BetsysBest, Pinterest /LoveBetsysBest and YouTube.Registered and licensed Dietitian with a background in clinical nutrition therapy, certified diabetes educator, mother, fitness trainer and former Miss Indiana, Betsy Opyt is the CEO and driving force behind Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters. She is an active, daily ambassador for the brand. In 2015, the Florida Chapter of American Mother's Inc. named Betsy Florida Young Mother of the Year. As the organization's Florida ambassador, Betsy travels the state to raise awareness of women's issues. Speaking tours are nothing new for Betsy. Crowned Miss Indiana 2000, she spent the year of her reign traveling her home state to inspire and engage children to develop healthier lifestyle habits.