Jennifer Wollenberg,Special Counsel,Fried,Frank,Harris,Shriver&JacobsonLLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Jennifer M. Wollenberg
Jennifer M. Wollenberg is a litigation special counsel at Fried Frank, where she is a member of the Firm's False Claims Act and FIRREA Practice. She is resident in the Washington, DC office. Ms. Wollenberg has been engaged in a variety of matters, including False Claims Act and FIRREA investigations and litigation, commercial litigation and arbitration, and internal investigations and monitoring. She often works on behalf of aerospace and defense companies, healthcare companies, and financial institutions. Ms. Wollenberg frequently speaks and writes about the False Claims Act and FIRREA and is a co-author of FraudMail Alert®, which reports on significant developments in the False Claims Act and FIRREA arena. Ms. Wollenberg received her JD from Cornell Law School and is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia, New York, the United States Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals (for the Second, Ninth, and District of Columbia Circuits), the United States Court of Federal Claims, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, and the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
About Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
From offices located in the world's principal financial centers, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP's lawyers provide advice to clients regarding their most critical legal and business needs. Fried Frank's False Claims Act and FIRREA attorneys have extensive experience in every facet of the civil False Claims Act, and have been on the cutting edge of litigation and debate about the interpretation and scope of both statutes – the False Claims Act and the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989. The Firm regularly represents financial industry, defense, healthcare, and other government contractors in high stakes cases. The Firm's False Claims Act and FIRREA practitioners also assist and represent entities not normally associated with federal and state fraud investigations, such as municipal airport authorities, computer manufacturers, private and state universities, academic medical centers, import and export companies, major accounting and consulting firms, magazine publishers, and oil and gas exploration companies.
Event Synopsis:
Since 1986, the FCA has been the Justice Department's primary tool for recovering large sums of money obtained through alleged fraud on the federal fisc. And, it has proven to be a very effective tool, as the Justice Department's annual statistics show. In fiscal year 2016, for example, the Justice Department experienced its fourth consecutive year of FCA-related recoveries exceeding $3.5 billion.
Of note is the FCA's role in recovering billions of dollars in cases related to the health care industry. Of the federal government's $4.7 billion fiscal year 2016 recoveries, $2.5 billion came from the health care industry. For seven consecutive years, the Justice Department has reported recoveries from the health care industry exceeding $2 billion. However, the health care industry is not the only target for FCA suits. Nor is what many would view as typical "government contractors."
Moreover, under the FCA, a private individual (called a "relator" or "whistleblower")
What these latest statistics tell us is that FCA suits are not going away any time soon, and our panel of key thought leaders and practitioners brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss not only FCA fundamentals but also the latest issues surrounding the FCA. This LIVE webcast aims to help you become well-versed in the FCA, its trends, and the latest developments.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
• An Overview of the FCA
• The Justice Department's Fiscal Year 2016 Statistics
• The False Claims Act in 2017: Trends and Developments to Watch
• The "Implied Certification"
• Other Recent Supreme Court Activity
