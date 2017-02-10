News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Center For Arts & Culture At Restoration Announces Rare African Art Exhibit
Brooklyn is Africa: A Borough of Inclusion; A Continent of Invention
The Skylight Gallery at The Center for Arts & Culture at Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, first exhibiting in 1969, has been a powerful platform for visual artists of the African Diaspora in the heart of Brooklyn where the highest concentration of African Americans resides in the US. The Gallery emerged out of the Civil Rights and Black Arts Movements with a mission to present images of people of African descent that exhibit beauty, creativity, rigor and inventiveness. John Henrik Clarke, Pan-Africanist Historian, stated that "slavery ended but left false images of black people intact."
"The story of Eric Edward's collection is, in many ways, the story of Restoration,"
The exhibit will present pieces as diverse as a woman's head carved out of stone dating back 4,000 years to the Nok Dynasty (Niger) to a carved wooden royal coffin to Ebo Ceremonial Dance Dress. The exhibit highlights African art as integral to African life. The universal ethos of African art positions art as a fundamental part of culture: from tools to utensils to dress to musical instruments;
The Center for Arts & Culture at Restoration presents
Brooklyn is Africa: A Borough of Inclusion; A Continent of Invention
In Collaboration withCultural Museum of African Art
Exhibit is Open to the General Public | February 10 – April 28, 2017 | Tue – Sat, 1 – 6 PM
Skylight Gallery, 1368 Fulton Street, 3rd floor, Brooklyn, NY
Restorationart.org
#RestorationArt
#BrooklynisAfrica
Opening Reception
Friday, February 10, 2017 at 7PM
The Skylight Gallery at Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
Free admission with complimentary wine and beer bar and hors d'oeuvres provided by Joloff Restaurant
Featuring Ron K Brown/EVIDENCE Dance Company
A Conversation
Date TBD
Featuring Eric Edwards, collector, co-curator and founder of the Cultural Museum of African Art;
Moderated by acclaimed artist and curator, Danny Simmons
Third Thursdays Happy Hour
Join us for an after-hours exhibit experience with new music and a complimentary wine and beer bar. Free
and open to the public.
February 16 | March 16 | April 13
Docent-Led School Tours
Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 – 11:30AM | $150 per class (max 30 students per class)
Contact: Karlvy Smith (718) 636-6949 | ksmith@restorationplaza.org
VIP Skylight Gallery Tour and Talk
To host a VIP event at the Skylight Gallery with a docent-led tour and conversation with Eric Edwards, co-curator/collector and Hollis King, co-curator, please contact Barbara Bullard at bbullard@restorationplaza.org. VIP Skylight Gallery Tour and Talk is subject to gallery availability
------------------------------------------------------------
The Center for Arts & Culture is a dynamic campus of world class visual and performing arts. We preserve artistic and cultural legacy, promote social justice and democratic ideals, and present global stories that matter, inspiring the next generation of art-makers and audiences. Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation (Restoration)
For information please contact Barbara Bullard at barbara@b-bullard.com, The Center for Arts & Culture, Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation.
Contact
Barbara Bullard
***@b-bullard.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse