Valentine's Day Drink and Dinner Specials Offered in Shelby County, KY

-- Shelbyville and Simpsonville in Shelby County, KY, are known for their proliferation of restaurants and eateries sitting amidst a dynamic shopping landscape. Several are offering Valentine's Day drink and dinner specials, a perfect pairing with shopping for a distinctive gift for your Valentine. See the Valentine's Day specials listed below, then see www.VisitShelbyKY.com for Shelby County's lineup of locally-owned downtown boutiques and the 100 designer outlet shops at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.
Enjoy an evening of intimate dining on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at family-owned Bell House (http://www.bellhouserestaurant.com/)
. You and your sweetheart can gaze into each other's eyes over a candlelit 4-course feast that includes a choice of Stuffed Salmon topped with Hollandaise, Chicken Cordon Bleu and Prime Rib entrées. A romantic ambience prevails at Bell House, with its four gallery-type rooms with tables draped in white linens and topped with red roses. Reservations required: 502-437-5678.
La Cocina de Mama (https://www.facebook.com/lacocinademamaky/
) dishes up a 3-course dinner that begins with your choice of appetizer – either cheese or Mama's dip (cheese sauce with ground beef and pico de gallo). Entrées include chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce; grilled boneless chicken breast crowned with shrimp and cheese sauce; hand-cut Ribeye steak; or grilled tilapia white fish finished with La Cocina's homemade green tomatillo sauce – all served in an award-winning restaurant known for its authentic flavors and beautifully plated cuisine.
Dinner also includes a choice of one mixed drink or glass of wine. Hold hands over a dessert of Chocoflan, intensely sweet and complexly flavored, sliced to share. This dinner-for-two is $49.99 and offered on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Reservations:
502-633-1114.
For a Valentine's Day outing both casual and really sweet, head to Hometown Pizza (http://www.hometownpizza.com/
) for made-to-order pizza covered in homemade sauce and smothered with fresh cheese. The restaurant's Valentine's Day special is a free single serving of its decadent double chocolate caramel cake with a purchase of $20 or more. This is available on February 14, dine-in only.
The featured drink for Valentine's Day at Sixth and Main Coffeehouse (http://www.6amcoffee.com/)
is the Cafe Amore, rich espresso and steamed milk given a caramel and cinnamon flourish and topped with real whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon powder. Pair it with a muffin or pastry and enjoy in a setting filled with the works of local artists and a great selection of new and used books.
Toast your coupledom at Talon Winery or the new Jeptha Creed Distillery. Choose a gift for each other at the Keepsake Shop or the New Silver Shop downtown or head to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass for chocolates at Ghirardelli or something equally yummy at Fossil, Kay Jewelers or Gucci. Romantic overnight? You'll find it at the Yellow Carriage House Bed and Breakfast or Blues End Farm Bed and Breakfast or a downtown loft. Visit www.VisitShelbyKY.com for more information.MEDIA CONTACT:
