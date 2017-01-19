Family Created After Woman Scams An Adoption Network Law Center Family

Contact

-- Karla Vargas, a woman who misrepresented her intentions to create an adoption plan for her twins, was sentenced to 100 days in jail on a fraudulent scheme and artifice charge. With no intention to place, Vargas requested and received financial support for pregnancy related expenses from an Adoption Network Law Center family, Cindy Cantrell and Jack McHugh. Vargas continued to request financial support even after she gave birth, claiming to still be pregnant.Kristin A.F. Yellin, Chief Counsel of Adoption Network Law Center, stated: "It is difficult to 'prevent' such a crime because most states have criminal statutes requiring a showing of intent to defraud. Birth Parents have the right not to go through with the placement and in most states, this relinquishment cannot happen until after the birth of the child."Adoption Network Law Center focuses on building a trusting relationship with its Birth Mothers and helps to foster the same between a Birth Mother and the Adopting Parents she selects. This relationship helps identify a Birth Mother's needs and helps Adoption Network Law Center understand her commitment to her adoption plan. While there is no way to guarantee against an adoption disruption, Adoption Network Law Center stands by its commitment to provide every Adopting Family with services until a successful adoption is achieved. In addition, circumstances may provide a refund of Birth Mother support.After experiencing this traumatic disruption, Cantrell/McHugh bravely made the decision to continue forward in their adoption journey. Adoption Network Law Center provided a refund of the support Cantrell/McHugh had given to Vargas. Since then, Cantrell/McHugh have welcomed a baby into their hearts and home and are now awaiting the finalization of their adoption.ANLC is a California law corporation providing quality, professional adoption services to Birth Mothers and Adoptive Parents nationwide. ANLC's adoption services are nurturing and loving and our entire staff is dedicated to helping guide everyone in the adoption triad through the adoption process with integrity and complete support.