What is Nonnahs Marketing? Part 1

Nonnahs is a strategic marketing company that specializes in social media marketing, branding and campaigns for companies, organizations and individuals.
 
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Nonnahs is a strategic marketing company that specializes in social media marketing, branding and campaigns for companies, organizations and individuals. Many of our clients don't have the time or expertise to promote their brand and business, so we do it for them.

What are the pricing options?

Our prices are industry based. Some platforms are easier and quicker to manage and maintain than others. Experience has given Nonnahs a competitive edge on time value per platform. Please contact us for more information on pricing based on your industry.

How does Nonnahs manage each platform? (manual, automated, both)

Both but mostly manual. We use our own apps to allow us to automate and schedule on different platforms for efficient planning but we manually input the content. We don't automate posts because it doesn't serve our clients well. At the end of the day, ROI is what matters NOT number of posts or faux articles. Branding is BIG for us but foot traffic is significantly important.

How do you manage unique content per platform? (not posting same picture/update on multiple platforms at once etc.)

The platform's "uniqueness" isn't about the pictures, it's about the the hashtags and messaging. The message can be similar but you'll find Twitter uses different hashtags for different days of the week or trending topics while Facebook doesn't. Instagram is about using many different hashtags, while other platforms two is sufficient. Updates on three platforms isn't a bad thing but linking them so a Twitter user has to leave twitter to go to Instagram is a bad thing. The hashtags on all three of these platforms differ dramatically. This uniqueness is what creates exposure.

How often do you post, engage, or keep active?

We find that 2–3 times a week is sufficient on most platforms. Some platforms are able to handle more posts without becoming spam but if you're posting on Facebook more than 3 times a week, you may lose Likes. Twitter and Instagram can post more often without suffering the same consequences. Our smallest package is twice per week.

Stay tuned for Part 2 tomorrow!

For more information or if you'd like to speak with someone about our services visit http://www.nonnahsconsulting.com/

