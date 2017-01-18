News By Tag
What is Nonnahs Marketing? Part 1
Nonnahs is a strategic marketing company that specializes in social media marketing, branding and campaigns for companies, organizations and individuals.
What are the pricing options?
Our prices are industry based. Some platforms are easier and quicker to manage and maintain than others. Experience has given Nonnahs a competitive edge on time value per platform. Please contact us for more information on pricing based on your industry.
How does Nonnahs manage each platform? (manual, automated, both)
Both but mostly manual. We use our own apps to allow us to automate and schedule on different platforms for efficient planning but we manually input the content. We don't automate posts because it doesn't serve our clients well. At the end of the day, ROI is what matters NOT number of posts or faux articles. Branding is BIG for us but foot traffic is significantly important.
How do you manage unique content per platform? (not posting same picture/update on multiple platforms at once etc.)
The platform's "uniqueness"
How often do you post, engage, or keep active?
We find that 2–3 times a week is sufficient on most platforms. Some platforms are able to handle more posts without becoming spam but if you're posting on Facebook more than 3 times a week, you may lose Likes. Twitter and Instagram can post more often without suffering the same consequences. Our smallest package is twice per week.
Stay tuned for Part 2 tomorrow!
For more information or if you'd like to speak with someone about our services visit http://www.nonnahsconsulting.com/
Moses Sanchez
***@nonnahsmarketing.com
